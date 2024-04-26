Highlights Joel Embiid's impressive NBA career includes multiple accolades and awards, making him a potential Hall of Fame candidate in the future.

Despite his success, Embiid is focused on achieving his ultimate goal of winning an NBA championship, prioritizing winning above all else.

While concerns about his durability persist, Embiid continues to be a dominant force on the court, leading his team to victories with standout performances.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been dominant since first stepping onto an NBA court in 2016. After missing the first two seasons of his career, Embiid has regularly been among the best players in the league.

Ultimately, his consistent success earned him his first career NBA MVP award last season. Additionally, in his eight seasons of action, the Kansas alum is a seven-time All-Star, a five-time All-NBA selection, and a two-time scoring champion. Furthermore, his impact is not just felt on offense. Embiid is a three-time All-Defensive Team selection and was runner-up for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award during the 2017-18 season. However, despite all his success, durability has remained a problem for the Cameroon native.

Since getting drafted in 2014, Embiid has played in just 54% of games played throughout his career. Furthermore, he only played in 39 games during this year's regular season--the fewest since the 2016-17 season.

Recently, the 30-year-old opened up about his long-term playing plans, saying he plans on playing for around 8 more years.

"I don’t know, I just love playing the game. I just want to be on the floor as much as possible. I want to play as much as possible. I only have about, maybe, eight years left. So I have to enjoy this as much as possible and I want to win. Like I said, I think going from the knee injury, I think mentally the stress that may be part of it. Like I’ve been saying, mentally it’s just been so draining, depressing, could be a part of it. I need to take care of myself mentally and physically."

Though his long-term plans have been revealed, Embiid must stay focused on the present. Last night, Embiid's 50-point performance led the 76ers to a 125-114 victory over the New York Knicks to win their first game of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Now, the 76ers hope to tie the series 2-2 during Game 4 on Sunday.

What's Next for Embiid's Future?

Embiid has done nearly everything in the NBA besides winning a championship

Embiid has achieved a lot in his NBA career up to this point. So much so that, if he retired today, there would be a heated argument about whether he should be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Currently, BasketballReference gives him a 66.2 percent chance of doing so. Furthermore, up to this point, every NBA MVP award winner who is eligible for the Hall of Fame has been inducted.

Joel Embiid - Career Stats Category Average PPG 27.9 RPG 11.2 BPG 1.7 FG% 50.4% 3FG% 34.1%

However, right now, the big man has his eyes set on adding a championship to his resume.

“I just want to win a championship. Whatever it takes. I don’t know where that’s gonna be, whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else, I just want to have a chance to accomplish that. I wanna see what it feels like to win that first one and then think about the next one."

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference.