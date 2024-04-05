Highlights The return of Joel Embiid boosts the Sixers' playoff chances as they aim to avoid the Play-In Tournament.

Tyrese Maxey's rise to All-Star status has filled the void left by James Harden's departure, boosting team performance.

Philadelphia's roster depth with key players like Kelly Oubre Jr. and De'Anthony Melton provides an upper hand in playoffs.

Following the return of 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid to the lineup, the Philadelphia 76ers are shaping up as a very tough out in the 2024 postseason picture. Naturally, re-inserting one of the league’s most dominant forces would yield a great return - however, whenever it is someone of Embiid’s caliber, it’s a different story entirely.

When Embiid was fully healthy, the Sixers maintained a standing as a top-four team in the Eastern Conference. Even though Coach Nick Nurse and the Sixers stayed extremely competitive, Philadelphia expectedly fell to Play-In territory. Currently, the team is in the eight spot, with a scheduled outing against the Miami Heat in the first matchup of the tournament.

With a little over a week left in the 2023-24 season, Embiid has some time to get his bearings underneath him before the postseason kicks off. There’s no indication he won’t be able to return to form prior to then - if he’s anywhere close to his MVP status, Philadelphia is the scariest lower-seeded team in either conference.

Is Philadelphia a Contender With Embiid?

Tyrese Maxey ascended to All-Star status in 2024

When the 2023-24 season began, the Sixers were viewed as potential Finals Contenders. After an inspiring, yet ultimately disappointing, playoff stint in 2023, Philadelphia returned a similar roster at the start of training camp. The honeymoon quickly faded though, as rumors of James Harden's dissension towards General Manager Daryl Morey rapidly evolved into a blockbuster deal that sent him out of town.

Without Harden, the Sixers turned to rising star Tyrese Maxey to pick up the slack. Maxey's response was heard loud and clear: he transformed into a go-to scorer and playmaker en route to his first all-star berth.

It appeared as if Embiid had finally found his ideal running mate. After the trade, the Sixers unlocked some newfound confidence with the offense completely centered around Embiid. The team got off to a great start, compiling a record of 29-17 by January 30th. But when Embiid went down with a knee injury, Philly turned to Maxey, Tobias Harris, and Kelly Oubre Jr. to steer the ship until his return.

Joel Embiid's Statistics • Last Three Seasons Season Games Played PPG RPG APG Field Goal% 2021-22 68 30.6 11.7 4.2 .499 2022-23 66 33.1 10.2 4.2 .548 2023-24 36 34.8 10.9 5.6 .528

Embiid's return date was iffy from the moment he was initially diagnosed with his injury. Philadelphia always had confidence he would return before the season ended but couldn't pinpoint a date. Embiiid returned just a couple of games ago, in a home tilt versus the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Sixers pulled away with a 109-105 win - Embiid dropped 24 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals in 29 minutes. Though he was exhausted by the end of the game, he looked the part of a recurring MVP candidate. Right now, Philly is aiming to avoid the Play-In Tournament by jumping over two teams before the season ends. Even if they don't, they match up well with higher-seeded counterparts.

Philadelphia's Roster Depth Gives Them an Upper Hand

Sixers can go 8-9 players deep on any given night

Throughout the season, Philadelphia has gradually upgraded its roster. In part, it came as a direct result of multiple injuries in the lineup, forcing decisions to be made regarding complementary pieces.

Oubre Jr. has been a huge benefactor over the last few months: he's a reliable scoring talent who can also make plays on the defensive end. In addition to Oubre Jr.'s strong play, midseason acquisitions Cameron Payne, Kyle Lowry, Buddy Hield, and Kenyon Martin Jr., have all had their moments since joining the team.

Philadelphia is still awaiting the return of starting guard De'Anthony Melton, however. Melton normally serves as a difference-maker and works well alongside both Embiid and Maxey.

Philadelphia 76ers Notable Rotation • 2023-24 Stats Player PPG RPG APG Field Goal% Tyrese Maxey 25.8 3.7 6.3 .448 Kelly Oubre Jr. 15.2 4.9 1.1 .440 Kyle Lowry (w/ PHI) 8.5 2.9 4.8 .437 Cameron Payne (w/ PHI) 10.1 1.8 3.0 .426

When analyzing potential matchups with the number one, two, and three seeds, Philadelphia can confidently claim better overall talent than a couple of them. The exception would be the 60-win Boston Celtics, who possess an elite starting five and bench depth.

When healthy, Philadelphia has a chance to knock off Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. Without a natural to slow down Embiid, the series could come down to the play of Khris Middleton, Damian Lillard, Maxey, Harris, and Oubre Jr. In a possible showdown versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia unquestionably features the best player in the series. Similar to the Sixers, the Cleveland Cavaliers have done very well to stay afloat in the midst of various injuries, but it could also play a role in the outcome of the first round.

If Philadelphia is able to sneak around the Celtics in round one, expect their Quarterfinals matchup to go at least six or seven games. While comparisons to last year's eighth seed (Miami Heat) are natural, Philadelphia doesn't necessarily need a "perfect storm" to make a run.

That said, the fan base is anxious for a deep run after failing to get past the second round for over two decades. As long as Embiid remains healthy, defeating Philadelphia four times out of seven won't be an easy feat. If you're looking for a dark horse contender, the Sixers are up for the task.