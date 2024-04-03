Highlights Joel Embiid's comeback boosted the Philadelphia 76ers to victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

76ers head coach Nick Nurse had high praise for Embiid in his return, and believes his timeline to be fully "ready to roll" will require just one or two games.

Embiid's potential return to 100 percent before the playoffs could be pivotal for the team, and would make them a serious threat this postseason.

It comes as no surprise that Joel Embiid’s presence was felt on the court immediately upon returning from his injury. Tuesday night saw the 7-foot superstar return to the court for the first time in over two months, and he aided in the Philadelphia 76ers' comeback win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Embiid played 30 minutes in his first game in nine weeks, notching 24 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. The Sixers were trailing for most of the game, including by eleven points in the final seven minutes.

But Embiid put the Sixers ahead with four free throws in the final 40 seconds of the game, allowing them to secure the the 109-105 victory.

The return of Embiid shortly before the playoffs instills newfound confidence in the team. After he went down on January 30 with a torn meniscus, he underwent knee surgery and missed the next two months. The Sixers went from third place in the Eastern Conference with him to eighth without him.

However, the regaining of Embiid before the playoffs will give the Sixers a much better chance to make noise in the playoffs.

Embiid Almost Ready to Roll

76ers star will need the next game or two in order to return to form

During Tuesday night’s game, Embiid was understandably not quite at the same level of conditioning as before the injury, but right out of the gate, he was ready to roll. He recorded 30 minutes of play, more than some expected, but Sixers coach Nick Nurse specified that the amount of time was right around what they had expected.

“I mean, I think minutes wise, that was probably where I thought we would end up. I thought we got in a good start to the half and kind of had it mapped out. Something like that minutes wise. Obviously, I thought the biggest impact was that he scored some. I thought he passed the ball really well.” – Nick Nurse

Embiid has always been known to adapt quickly to situations, and his return will be no exception. With the playoffs right around the corner, the Sixers will need their superstar to return to full form.

The team expects that to occur over the next few games, where Embiid will use the rest of the season to recoup, and then come playoffs, will be back to his full form.

“Normally, I would say [his return to form] is gonna take a bit. But, again, I just have seen him appear to be conditioning. He needs to have some conditioning, and that changes pretty quick for him. So normally, I would say, you know, a couple weeks, week and a half, whatever. But it wouldn't surprise me hearing about one more game or two that he's ready to roll.” –Nick Nurse

Joel Embiid Among NBA's Most Feared Opponents

Joel Embiid is a matchup nightmare for opponents when he's on the court

It is no doubt that when Joel Embiid is on the court, the Sixers gain a prominent advantage. This was certainly the case on Tuesday night against the Thunder, the top team in the Western Conference. A young, talented squad like Oklahoma City was almost able to defeat a Sixers group featuring a version of Embiid not yet returned to full form.

But even with Embiid not yet at his peak, he was still the primary factor in preventing the Thunder from getting the win. Chet Holmgren went off in the game, scoring 22 points with seven rebounds, but the team could not cling on to their double-digit lead down the stretch as Embiid led the 76ers' comeback.

“He changes them significantly. They play a lot different stylistically when he’s in to where they have been lately in the last 30 games he’s been out or so. When he plays, it certainly changes their approach.” –Thunder's Mark Daigenault

The Thunder were a serious test for this Sixers team, as they've been one of the best teams in the NBA all season. Prior to Tuesday’s loss in Philadelphia, they had won their last two and sat in first place in the Western Conference.

Now, they find themselves in a tie for the top spot alongside the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. It is safe to say that the West is a tight race, but the Thunder possesses the young talent to emerge on top.

The 76ers will need Embiid if they wish to make up some ground in the standings. However, they will not have long to do it, as only seven games remain on their schedule.

Philadelphia will take on the Miami Heat, who sit just behind them in the standings, on Thursday, while the Thunder will head on the road to take on the NBA's top team, the Boston Celtics.