After a less-than-amicable separation from disgruntled star James Harden last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers still performed as one of the Eastern Conference's top teams throughout the first half of this season. This was largely thanks to reigning MVP Joel Embiid and the rise of their newest lead guard, Tyrese Maxey.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, the team's promising first half of the season with a retooled roster came to a screeching halt when Embiid tore his meniscus in a January 30 contest against the Golden State Warriors. For a team positioned in the thick of the conference's playoff race, an injury of this magnitude predictably dealt a blow to Philadelphia's playoff hopes.

The Sixers, already garnering a reputation for exiting early in the postseason, are at risk of lengthening their streak of disappointing seasons with Embiid leading the team. This time around, though, Philadelphia won't be at full strength, regardless if they advance from the first round.

Unlike past postseasons that have ended in heartbreaking fashion after going in with championship aspirations, the franchise knows that goal is a tall task this year.

Sixers Struggled Without Embiid

Philadelphia posted a disappointing 16-27 record in their star's absence

Even before Embiid went down mid-season, he had already missed a handful of games as injury management throughout the first half of the campaign.

In these cases, the Sixers often utilized undersized big man Paul Reed to fill his shoes. Without a true backup center on the team, Philadelphia often went small and relied on the dynamic skills of Maxey while playing a faster brand of basketball, a far cry from the slow-paced style utilized when Embiid was on the court.

The Sixers increased their three-point volume in the absence of their star center to no avail, as it simply resulted in a much more inefficient offense in line with the lottery teams of the NBA. This sped-up offensive style also negatively affected Philadelphia's defense without their anchor in the paint.

Philadelphia 76ers Statistics, With vs. Without Embiid Category With Without Record 31-8 16-27 PPG 109.1 120.7 3PA 31.5 35.0 3PT% 38.3% 34.6%

Despite Maxey transforming into an All-Star floor general this season, it became evident quickly that Embiid was still the engine that kept the Sixers running successfully. Even with plenty of extra shots freed up, Maxey's statistics remained mostly the same, with defenses more keyed in on him than ever.

Instead, other high-volume scorers, including Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre, were relied on more for offensive contributions. Philadelphia also brought in one of the league's most prominent three-point shooters, Buddy Hield, at the trade deadline to further bolster its offense. While all of these players aided in keeping Philadelphia afloat, they couldn't achieve the near-impossible consistency that Embiid brings whenever he's active.

Without Embiid's return in the closing weeks of the season, the Sixers likely would not have been in a position to defeat the Miami Heat in their Play-In Tournament contest.

Philadelphia had just begun their 8-game win streak to close the season when Embiid returned to the court in a victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2. He'd go on to play five of the team's final seven games - all wins - as the Sixers again became acclimated to having their MVP playing again.

Sixers, Knicks Both Hobbling Into Playoffs

New York has already lost one of their own All-Stars, Julius Randle, for the season

Undoubtedly an entertaining matchup with both teams at full strength, neither the Sixers nor the New York Knicks will have their entire roster healthy. The Knicks may be at even more of a disadvantage, with three-time All-Star Julius Randle already undergoing shoulder surgery and ending his year.

With Embiid hobbled, though, this series should still be ultra-competitive, a prime candidate for a seven-game first-round series. The point guard matchup of Jalen Brunson and Maxey will headline the matchup, with both All-Stars likely being tasked with an even bigger offensive load than they experienced in the regular season.

Both players played through long stretches as the centerpiece of their offenses throughout the season, though, prefacing that the two are up to the task in the postseason, as well.

With Randle's absense and Embiid prepared to at least play, the Sixers should still have a slight advantage in this first-round matchup. The Knicks often move as Brunson does, and if he isn't on his A-game basically every night, New York doesn't boast another dynamic all-around repertoire to fill Randle's role viably.

The Knicks will need sizable contributions from Donte DiVincenzo and OG Anunoby on offense, while also continuing to execute their patented Tom Thibideau-led defense to keep this series close.

New York Knicks Statistics, With vs. Without Julius Randle Category With Without Record 29-17 21-15 PPG 115.4 109.5 FTA 24.1 18.9 RPG 46.2 43.9

Even if the Sixers do advance, they will have a daunting test ahead of them in the second-round, with the winner of the battle-tested Milwaukee Bucks and upstart Indiana Pacers set to be their matchup. Both of these squads possess more depth and health than the Sixers, making anything after the first-round an uphill battle for Philadelphia.

The Sixers may still have been viewed as contenders had Embiid been healthy for the entire season and helped secure the team a top-4 seed. However, Philadelphia would still be hard-pressed to take down the established contenders in the league, including the Bucks, Boston Celtics, or the myriad of competitive playoff teams in a stacked Western Conference.

While the Sixers have some leeway regarding their playoff success this year considering the magnitude of injury struggles the team faced, it's still become evident that Philadelphia will need some retooling this summer to be deemed contenders next year.

With most of Embiid's current supporting cast set to hit free agency, the Sixers general manager, Daryl Morey, will be tasked with reforming the team around their All-Star duo. If the right moves are made, Philadelphia could be set to compete for a championship behind a hopefully healthy Joel Embiid.