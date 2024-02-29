Highlights Joel Embiid plans return before regular season ends, hopes to play for Team USA at 2024 Olympics if healthy.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid isn't making any guarantees, but he did provide a decent amount of optimism for fans with the latest comments on his injury. Embiid, who injured the lateral meniscus in his left knee when Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga inadvertently landed on him, has been sidelined since that incident on January 30.

While Embiid's exact timeline for return remains up in the air, he stated that he hopes to return before the regular season is over while speaking with the media on Thursday, as ESPN's Tim Bontemps revealed.

"That's the plan. Obviously, everything has to go right, as far as getting healthy and being as close as I'm supposed to be. But yeah, that's the plan."

Embiid plans to play for Team USA at 2024 Olympics

If healthy, the 76ers star will represent the United States at the Olympics

Among the many topics Embiid addressed, one noteworthy bullet point involved his plan to still play for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, assuming everything checks out from a health perspective. The presence of Embiid will give the United States something it's lacked in recent Olympic Games — one of the NBA's most dominant big men currently in his prime.

While the United States received a boost with the inclusion of Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo last year, Embiid would unquestionably make this year's team one of the most lethal groups in recent memory. Embiid would be surrounded by star guards and forwards, and his presence in the paint could create a world of opportunities for those around him.

Even amid historical season, Embiid believes he wasn't at his best

Embiid says he still has "another level"

Embiid was effectively putting up video game numbers while on the floor, averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The most impressive aspect of his dominance was a 16-game streak in which the 29-year-old tallied 30 or more points with 10-plus rebounds, matching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the second-longest stretch in history behind Wilt Chamberlain.

Joel Embiid Stats by Month 2023-24 PTS REB AST Oct. 31.0 10.3 7.0 Nov. 32.2 11.5 6.5 Dec. 40.2 12.6 4.9 Jan. 36.3 10.1 4.8

Along with that historical run, Embiid also racked up 22 consecutive games with 30 or more points, headlined by the viral performance in which he scored 70 points against the San Antonio Spurs. But even the level he was playing at this season for the 76ers apparently isn't his ceiling, at least in Embiid's eyes, as Bontemps highlighted.

"That's why it was extremely disappointing, because I was on a roll and I felt like I wasn't even close to where I wanted to be, body-wise and basketball-wise, because I wasn't at my best, so I felt like there was still another level that I could go to. It was very disappointing. But I was having fun, playing, getting a lot of wins, dominating.

Embiid discusses 76ers' deadline additions

Philly's big man feels as though he could have helped even more

While the 76ers opted not to swing a deal for a max-level player or overhaul the core at the NBA trade deadline, they did acquire Buddy Hield and signed Kyle Lowry after he was bought out by the Charlotte Hornets. Embiid admitted he was excited about the two moves, and spoke about the impact he could have made by helping Hield out even more amid his hot start as a member of the 76ers.

"I told [Nick Nurse] after the first three games, I was like, 'Man, I wish I was playing,' because I was so excited because I feel like Buddy, the way he's playing, I just felt like I could help him even more. Kyle, I talked to him, having him here, I think he's gonna help us a lot. I think he's gonna help me a lot. Just his experience. And then basketball wise, he's still really freaking good."

One thing that's certain is that when Embiid does return, he'll do so with full clearance from doctors, as there's virtually no chance the franchise would leave any risk of its star suffering a setback or re-injuring his knee.

And from the sound of it, Embiid is locked in on picking up right where he left off prior to the injury, which could make the 76ers one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA come playoff time.