Highlights Embiid's double-double secured the 76ers' win against the Heat, proving his worth after returning from injury.

Nicolas Batum's 20 points and clutch three-pointers complimented Embiid's performance, aiding in Philadelphia's win and drawing major praise from the reigning MVP.

The Sixers overcame a slow start to beat the Heat by one point, setting up a playoff series against the Knicks.

The City of Brotherly Love showered Joel Embiid and company with cheers after the Philadelphia 76ers got away with their win over the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament. With that, their position in the standings is set: with the seventh seed, the Sixers will face the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Embiid proved on Wednesday night that the Sixers always have a chance as long as he is in the lineup. While he is still in recovery form after returning from an injury a few weeks ago, his efforts in the Play-In Game against the Heat were just enough to get the 76ers over the hump.

He had a double-double in the game, recording 23 points and 15 rebounds. He only notched one assist, but it was a big one to Kelly Oubre, Jr.: the go-ahead play to put the team up 105-104, and that would be the final. When asked what the key to winning the game was, 76ers forward Nicolas Batum had a simple answer.

“I had to get this guy [Embiid] the ball.” —Nicolas Batum

Batum’s Big Night

Nicolas Batum complimented Embiid well to notch the win

Batum himself had a big night which aided in the Sixers’ win. He put up 20 points and five rebounds off the bench, including three critical three-pointers that got Philadelphia within one possession.

The 35-year-old was acquired in the James Harden deal and it was hardly thought that he would play a huge role with the team, but the cylinders appear to be rolling at the right time. Embiid had some kind words to say about Batum after the game.

“He's everything. He's the one we want.” —Joel Embiid on Nicolas Batum’s impact

Slow Start, Strong Finish

The Sixers started off slow but managed the comeback

After the 76ers took a 2-0 lead to open the game, it would be nearly three minutes before another basket was scored, a throwback to the dynamic era of the game which saw less offense than today.

But Philadelphia would score only 39 points in the first half, not helped by Tyrese Maxey, who had three 50-point games this year but only put up 19 in this game.

Regardless, the 76ers walked away with the narrow win following clutch performances from Embiid and Batum. They will face the Knicks in the first round in what is sure to be a scrappy series. Meanwhile, the Heat will face the winner of the Chicago Bulls-Atlanta Hawks Play-In game in an attempt to save their season.