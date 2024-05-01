Highlights Joel Embiid embraces the role as the Knicks' villain and still has love for the city of New York.

As the franchise superstar of their first-round series opponents, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid instantly became enemy No. 1 for New York Knicks fans. The Madison Square Garden crowd wasn't shy about letting last season's MVP know what they felt about him and showered him with a chorus of boos every time he touched the ball in Game 5.

Despite the hate he has received from the Knicks faithful throughout the series, Embiid has fully embraced being the Knicks villain and admitted he still loves the city of New York, as HoopsHype's Michael Scotto detailed.

“It’s not hostile. I love New York. New York is my favorite city in the world. I have a place here for the past five years. I just love New York. If I’ve got to be the punching bag, and you hear a lot of ‘F Embiid,’ that’s okay. I love it.” - Joel Embiid

Knicks fans are a passionate bunch and they will certainly go to great lengths to support their squad. Nothing demonstrates that more than when they traveled to Philadelphia for Game 4 and let out "F--- Embiid" chants in the reigning MVP's own house, the Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid, 76ers Get Last Laugh — in Game 5

Philadelphia survived despite Embiid's lackluster Game 5

Knicks fans had their hater hats on from the get-go on Tuesday night as "F--- Embiid" rung throughout Madison Square Garden right before tip-off. Despite dealing with a hostile atmosphere at MSG, Embiid and the 76ers still had the last laugh when the final buzzer sounded as Philadelphia stayed alive for another day by winning an overtime thriller in Game 5, 112-106.

The 76ers managed to survive despite Embiid having an off night. The reigning NBA MVP struggled with his shot all night, going just 7-of-19 from the field, and committed nine turnovers with their season on the line.

But Embiid did notch a triple-double with 19 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists, and made a couple of big plays down the stretch on both ends of the floor in overtime to help the 76ers stave off elimination.

Despite Embiid's lackluster evening, the 76ers survived thanks to Tyrese Maxey's stellar performance in Game 5. Maxey shone the brightest with 46 points on 17-of-30 shooting and made a couple of big buckets down the stretch in regulation — including the game-tying three — to salvage Philadelphia's season and force overtime.

The 76ers get a chance to send this series to the distance as they attempt to tie the series in Game 6 at Wells Fargo Center. Certainly, Knicks fans will be traveling to Philadelphia once again and will look to take over the building just like they did in Game 4.