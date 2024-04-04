Highlights Joel Embiid put up 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists after a two-month hiatus, a key step in his return to form.

Embiid's coach believes he will quickly return to his peak performance in a few games and had a solid first game back.

Although unsatisfied, Embiid has prioritized team health over individual performance, aiming for a strong finish and playoff success.

Joel Embiid returned to the court on Tuesday night for the first time in over two months, and put up an impressive effort which propelled the Philadelphia 76ers to a comeback win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. But the superstar was not completely satisfied with his performance.

Embiid played 30 minutes in the game, putting up 24 points, along with six rebounds and seven assists. These, of course, are not numbers that prime Embiid would put up, but it signifies an important step in the return to form for the 7-foot center.

76ers coach Nick Nurse stated that Embiid’s numbers were impressive for his first game back from the torn meniscus. He also confirmed that Embiid will only need a few games to return to form.

“I mean, I think minutes wise, that was probably where I thought we would end up. I thought we got in a good start to the half and kind of had it mapped out. Something like that minutes wise. Obviously, I thought the biggest impact was that he scored some. I thought he passed the ball really well.” – Nick Nurse on Embiid’s return

However, Joel Embiid himself was not exactly thrilled with his performance in the comeback game. He believes that health is the primary benefactor for the team, and having him perform at his peak along with his teammates, while staying healthy and on the court, can propel the Sixers to that much desired playoff success.

“I mean I thought I could have been better today. I’m happy with the win. We needed that one. I want us to go on a run to finish the season, but everyone of these matters, so we got to take them and keep competing. But, I just said the only thing that I want is for us to be healthy, whether its Tyrese [Maxey], [Robert] Cov[ington], [De’Anthony] Melt[on]. I just want us to have that chance because we’re not going to be as good without everybody, so it’s not just about me.” —Joel Embiid

Embiid was on track to repeat as MVP prior to the injury. The reigning MVP was averaging 35.0 points, along with 11.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, and was shooting 53.1 percent from the floor and 35.7 percent from the three point range prior to his injury.

He suffered the meniscus injury on January 30 and underwent surgery, which sidelined him for two months. The injury affected also affected him mentally, according to Embiid, to the point that he has still yet to fully recover.

“So, still not where I'm supposed to be, especially mentally, but I just love to play and love basketball and I want to play and any chance that I can be out there, I'm going to take it…For some reason this injury was just… It was disappointing. It was depressing. It took me a while to get over it, and I still haven't gotten over it. So just got to take it day by day, look at the positive.” —Joel Embiid

The 76ers currently sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, a far cry from the third place they sat in prior to the Embiid injury. With only six games remaining, it is not likely they will be able to make up much lost ground, but with Embiid back, they will have as good of a chance as most come playoffs.