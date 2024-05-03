Highlights Tyrese Maxey excelled in the playoffs, showcasing impressive stats and potential growth for the future.

Thursday night was one filled with disappointment for the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite having an incredibly talented roster, the Sixers fell to the New York Knicks in six games in the Playoffs. Game 6 saw the franchise fight hard, but inevitably suffer a 115-118 loss. But, despite this, there can be no denying that the future is still bright.

In addition to having an MVP-caliber player in Joel Embiid, this season has seen the emergence of Tyrese Maxey. Having just secured the Most Improved Player award, he is certainly on track to becoming a top player in the league. Not only does he have an All-Star appearance to his name, but his performances on the court have left many impressed.

This includes his Embiid, who has high expectations for the youngster. Speaking at the post-game press conference, Embiid praised Maxey. He believes that the 76ers, despite their early first-round exit, have a lot to look forward to, especially with Maxey who he claims can become the face of the franchise.

“You’ve got a young superstar coming in and face of the franchise for his whole career in Philly. That's exciting” -Joel Embiid

But, Embiid didn't stop there. He further elaborated on the emergence of Maxey as a superstar and how he is very excited for the future. He stated that while he does hope Maxey makes an All-NBA team this year, he knows there is more to come from him. In particular, he considers the 23-year-old to be a talent, who much like himself, could end up being in future MVP conversations.

“He has a chance to do something special next year again. I hope he becomes All-NBA this year. I think he can be in stuff like MVP conversations.” - Joel Embiid

Maxey Was Exceptional in the 2023-24 Playoffs

He averaged 29.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists against the Knicks

The 76ers will certainly be happy with how Maxey performed in the Playoffs. Outside of Embiid, he was undoubtedly the best player on the team. Some may even say that his performances are what helped the Sixers secure two games against a superb Knicks team. Moreover, it's a huge improvement in his performance from the previous years.

Granted, in his first four years with the Sixers, Maxey had to compete with the likes of James Harden and Tobias Harris. However, he's really come into his own this season. He jumped from 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in 2022-23 to 29.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists this year. A huge improvement, and one that is a testament to just how incredible a player he is.

Tyrese Maxey 2022-23 vs. 2023-24 Playoff Stats Categories 2022-23 2023-24 PTS 20.5 29.8 REB 4.8 5.2 AST 2.3 6.8 FG% 42.7 47.8 3P% 40 40

At the age of 23, Maxey still has a lot of years left in the NBA. The 2023-24 season may have ended in disappointment for both him and the Sixers, but the future is bright. It will be interesting to see if he can improve even further next season. If one thing is for sure, the 76ers will be banking on it.

Maxey and Embiid Are One of the Best Duos in the NBA

The duo complement each other perfectly while they're on the court

The 76ers will already be planning for next season's campaign in the NBA. Despite falling short this year, they have a lot to look forward to. They have quite a bit of cap space, and draft picks to boot. It's all they need to rebuild a roster that can perhaps challenge for an NBA Championship in 2024-25. But, while there may be some changes to the team, the two constants should be Maxey and Embiid.

Say what you will about the Sixers' performance against the Knicks, but Maxey and Embiid were nothing short of exceptional. This was true even in the regular season. While it is true that Embiid was out for a while, when the two shared the court, they seemed unstoppable. Assuming they carry this into the next season, it's likely they will be one of the favorites to win it all.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey 2023–24 Stats While Sharing the Court Categories Joel Embiid Tyrese Maxey PTS 35.5 25.6 REB 11.3 3.7 AST 5.6 6.8 FG% 53.6 46.7 3P% 39.7 39.9

The two of them are a dynamic duo, and they have the stats to prove it. What's more, the Sixers had a 29-7 record this season when both men played together. It will be a pleasure to watch them share the court next season.