Highlights Tyrese Maxey's incredible first-round playoff series vs. Knicks may keep Joel Embiid a 76er for the foreseeable future.

The young shooting guard gave Embiid a reason to stay put, proving early into his career that he is a playoff riser.

Maxey's Game 5 performance in Madison Square Garden was reportedly the determining factor in Embiid's willingness to stay in Philadelphia.

The 23-year-old, lightning-quick Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Tyrese Maxey kept his team's season alive after Game 5 of their first round playoff series against the New York Knicks. His playoff career-high 46 points and several clutch shots to send the game into overtime were enough to save his team from elimination, bringing the series to a Game 6 in Philadelphia.

With his 31 points in the second half and overtime, Maxey may have saved his franchise for this particular series, but he also may have saved the 76ers from losing the services of their NBA MVP center, Joel Embiid. Embiid may just be impressed enough with the first-time All-Star guard after Game 5 that he will decide to stay in Philadelphia long-term with the idea of playing alongside Maxey for years to come.

After Maxey had finished lighting up New York with a barrage of tough three-pointers and quick drives to the basket, he went straight to his big-man after the game to keep his spirits up, telling the star center that there was still work left to be done. Embiid shot an inefficient 7-for-19 with 9 turnovers, and he needed every one of his co-star's 46 points for his team to stay afloat in the post-season.

Following Maxey's Game 5 performance, Philly Sixers Galaxy on Twitter/X shared that ESPN's Tim Bontemps spoke briefly with Embiid after the game about rumors that had been swirling for years over Embiid's potential departure from Philadelphia. According to Bontemps, Maxey's Game 5 performance may have effectively put all of those rumors to bed, as the star guard continues to prove his worth as a budding superstar in his own right.

I had a conversation with Joel Embiid after the game and for a long time there's been a lot of speculation about, 'What's Joel Embiid's future going to look like?' 'Where is Joel Embiid going to play?' 'Is he going to be in Philadelphia?' 'And what are the Sixers going to look like?' All that stuff's over [after Tyrese Maxey's Game 5 performance].

Dynamic Duo: Will Embiid Remain a 76er for the Long Haul?

Has Maxey really convinced Embiid to stay after Game 5?

The old saying, 'actions speak louder than words,' may not be more applicable in an NBA-sense than right now. Tyrese Maxey's incredible series against New York may have prolonged and extended Embiid's 76er tenure, but the question is, by how much?

Tyrese Maxey Game 1-5 vs. NY - First Round, 2024 NBA Playoffs Category Stat PTS 32.4 AST 7.2 FG% 50% MPG 45.0

Joel Embiid is still under contract with the 76ers until the 2025-26 season, then he will have a player option for the summer of 2026-27. If he then accepts that player option, his last guaranteed year under contract would be the following 2027-28 season, then he'd be able to test his worth at 33-years-old in unrestricted free agency.

By that time, Embiid may be looking to sign his final NBA contract that would take him to 37-years-old, where he could potentially finish out his career in Philadelphia.

Of course, Embiid's presence as a 76er hinges on a multitude of factors, mostly winning, and if he figures that pairing with the dynamic Maxey gives him the best chance of doing so, the front office can pat themselves on the back for a job well done in the 2020 NBA Draft, where Maxey was selected with the 21st overall pick.