Highlights Sixers get crucial Game 3 win to cut series deficit against the Knicks to 2-1 heading into a pivotal Game 4.

NBA analyst Charles Barkley expresses disappointment in Sixers' fans for allowing such a large presence of Knicks fans at Thursday's game.

A strong performance was led by Embiid's stellar 50-point night and fueled the Sixers to victory.

The Philadelphia 76ers took care of business on Thursday night, beating the New York Knicks 125–114 to push their first-round series deficit to 2–1 heading into Sunday's second game in Philly.

It was a much-needed win for the Sixers, who had dropped the first two games of the series to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, including a Game 2 loss which saw the Sixers blow a five-point lead in the final 30 seconds of action.

The effort on the court from the Sixers' superstars was great, with 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid leading the charge with 50 points and eight rebounds, setting a new playoff career high.

But even with the success on the court, there was an effort off the court that left commentator Charles Barkley disappointed. The poor effort didn't come from the Sixers players, but rather their fans.

"I’m disgusted," Barkley told the panel on "Inside the NBA" after the game. "All those Knicks fans there."

Indeed, there was a solid number of Knicks fans in attendance at the Wells Fargo Center, and they made themselves be heard at several points throughout the night.

Barkley's fellow panelists Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith argued that with New York and Philadelphia such a short ride apart, it's not surprising the road team had a solid cheering section, but Barkley wasn't having it.

"I don’t give a damn. We’re the Philadelphia 76ers. You can’t have them people in your building making all that damn noise," Barkley said. "It really sounds like a home game for the Knicks. I am so disappointed. I guarantee you those people in New York wouldn’t sell [tickets to Sixers fans]."

Whatever Happens, Knicks-76ers Feels Like a Rivalry Reborn

It's been decades since both teams have been this good at the same time.

With Game 3 in the books, the Knicks now hold a 2–1 lead in the series, but at the old adage goes, a playoff series doesn't really start until a home team drops a game. If the 76ers can hold serve again at home on Sunday, they'll return to New York with the series even at 2–2.

The series has already brought out intense emotions from the players and fans on both sides, heating up a rivalry that had been rather dormant in the modern era of the NBA.

Given how the rest of the teams in the East look, it feels as though the winner of this series will be the likely favorite to take on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals this year. It's been decades since games between the Knicks and 76ers mattered this much, and it's clear that the players, fans, and analysts are all taking it rather seriously.