Highlights The 76ers secured the 7th seed after beating the Heat in Wednesday's Play-In game.

The Knicks are set to face the 76ers in the first round, with the two viewed as scrappy and evenly matched.

Despite Julius Randle's absence, the Knicks with Jalen Brunson will be a tough opponent to face.

The New York Knicks now know who they will face in the first round of the playoffs. Wednesday night’s Play-In game saw the Philadelphia 76ers defeat the Miami Heat by a score of 105-104, earning the Sixers the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and the right to face New York.

The Knicks and Sixers match up well, as they both come off as scrappy teams in a tightly packed Eastern Conference. Philadelphia, anchored by Joel Embiid, and New York, anchored by Jalen Brunson, will be a duel of two teams not stacked with stars but featuring big guns surrounded by ample pieces.

Many across the league have questioned the Knicks’ authenticity despite finishing with 50 wins and the second seed in the East. This has mostly come from their loss of Julius Randle for the season, who will miss the entire playoffs with a shoulder injury. 76ers coach Nick Nurse, however, did not doubt the Knicks, saying they are “for real.”

“I think they’re for real.” —Nick Nurse on the Knicks

Undeniably, the Knicks will face a tall order in the playoffs without Randle. But with Brunson playing at what the NBA world assumes his peak, combined with the recent regaining of OG Anunoby and defensive prowess Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks will be a tough out.

The Sixers defeated the Miami Heat in the Play-In game on Wednesday night by a narrow 105-104 margin. Embiid, who is still getting back into full form after returning from an injury a couple of weeks ago, recorded 23 points and 15 rebounds. He was aided by Nicolas Batum, who put up 20 points off the bench.

The Heat will now face the Chicago Bulls, who won the other Play-In game for the No. 8 seed. The Sixers and Knicks need not worry about that, though, as their fates are sealed, and when they face off on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, it will mark the start of a scrappy series.