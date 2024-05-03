Highlights Nick Nurse criticized the officiating in Game 6, claiming a lack of calls affected Maxey's performance.

The NBA confirmed a missed travel on Maxey in Game 5, aiding the Sixers' overtime win.

Josh Hart's three-pointer in Game 6 decided the game, advancing the Knicks to the Conference Semifinals.

After a dramatic Philadelphia 76ers win in Game 5, the New York Knicks returned the favor with a dramatic win in Game 6. The only caveat was the Game 6 win ended the series, officially advancing the Knicks to the Conference Semifinals, and ending the 76ers’ season.

During the series, Tyrese Maxey stepped up and emerged as a lethal threat to the Knicks on the court. He devastated them especially in Game 5, putting up 46 points in the Sixers’ overtime win. But he was more or less silenced in Game 6, putting up only 17 points in that affair.

“[Maxey] shot four free throws, one, one, and one, and one, they filed him in the back court. I mean, I just don't understand it, right? So, again, it's tough for him to go in there. Like we've talked about that before. When he gets in those situations that he's got to go to something else, right, you just can't keep going in there, get knocked down, and just realize they're never going to call it.”

76ers’ coach Nick Nurse was not happy, however, about the way the officials called the game. He claimed that they failed to call glaring calls in favor of Maxey, which led to a decrease in his output.

Maxey's Missed Travel Call

NBA admitted a travel on Tyrese Maxey in Game 5 was missed, and not called

Nurse’s comments come following an investigation of the officiating for Game 5. The NBA's Last Two Minute Report from Game 5 concluded that on Maxey’s critical four point play, which sent the game to overtime, a travel should have been called on Maxey but was not. That kept the Sixers’ season alive for a few more days.

As mentioned, Maxey’s offense and overall efficiency was more or less limited in Game 6, as the Knicks were all over him. He has mostly carried the Sixers in this series, during a time where Joel Embiid was not operating at full efficiency due to various health issues. But Nurse attributed his slow night to the lack of calls.

“Tyrese's game tonight after the big game the other night where slow start but obviously made some big points. Yeah, I guess I'm a little disappointed that he didn't get in there a little bit. Again, I don't understand why every time he goes in there that they just never [call it], it's kind of been that way.”

Hart Delivers in the Clutch

Josh Hart notched a critical three-pointer which put the Knicks up for good

Game 6 saw the trend of the 76ers coming out with a large lead reversed, as this time it would be the Knicks to come out storming in the first quarter. But after New York took a 22-point lead at 33-11, the Sixers would mount the comeback, making their lead as large as 10, in the third quarter.

However, with 24 seconds remaining, Josh Hart made a critical go-ahead three-pointer which gave the Knicks the permanent 118-115 lead. The Sixers’ season ended at that point, and the Knicks earned the right to face the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.