Highlights The referees missed a late timeout attempt by the 76ers, according to Nick Nurse.

The Knicks prevailed with clutch three-pointers from Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo.

Joel Embiid scored 34 points despite a knee injury, but the Knicks still won and lead the series 2-0.

The New York Knicks are up two games to none in the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers. But perhaps the game could have gone differently if the referees had answered the Sixers’ call, at least according to coach Nick Nurse.

In the final few seconds of the game, after the Knicks mounted an improbable and historic 104-101 comeback, the Sixers got Tyrese Maxey the ball. At that point, Nurse attempted to call a timeout, but the referees ignored the request, and Joel Embiid’s potential game-tying three was missed, sealing the win for New York.

Ref Malpractice?

Nick Nurse claimed the refs deliberately ignored his request

According to Nurse, the referee looked right at him but decided not to grant Philadelphia the timeout. Whether or not the referee intentionally ignored Nurse’s request for a timeout or just got caught up in the moment is unknown. But according to Nurse and the Sixers, it was the former.

"Obviously they score, we take a look at getting it in quick. We don’t get it in quick [sic]. I call timeout. The referee looked right at me, and ignored me. Tyrese Maxey got the ball. I called timeout again, he ignored me again…[We] needed to time out there to advance it, would have been good, but couldn't get it.” –Nick Nurse

The final minute of the game encapsulated one of the most wild moments the NBA has seen in some time. In the final 30 seconds, the Knicks found themselves down by five, when Jalen Brunson made a huge three pointer which bounced off the rim and then in.

Taking The Lead

The Knicks took the lead on a crucial Donte DiVincenzo three pointer

Isaiah Hartenstein then received the offensive rebound, which OG Anunoby passed to Donte DiVincenzo. He nailed the shot for the go-ahead three pointer, sending Madison Square Garden into a frenzy.

The Sixers then ran the ball up the court in a last effort, but the shot was missed, as mentioned. Brunson only went 8 for 29 from the field, capping off his second consecutive off-game, but he made the shot when it mattered for New York.

"There's been some pretty wild finishes, but that one was up there with the best of them. Shows you what the playoffs are all about." –Tom Thibodeau

Embiid played 39 minutes in the game, clearly still being affected by the knee injury which he reaggravated in Game 1 of the series. He still put up 34 points in the game, with Tyrese Maxey putting up 35, but it still was not enough. The Knicks now take a 2-0 series lead, and will head to Philadelphia to try and go up 3-0.