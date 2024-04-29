Highlights The New York Knicks defense, led by OG Anunoby, effectively contained Joel Embiid.

Embiid struggled in the fourth quarter due to the Knicks' defensive scheme.

Role players need to step up to support Embiid in regaining control of the series.

The Philadelphia 76ers are down 3-1 in their first-round series to the New York Knicks, and that's going to sting no matter the circumstances. However, for Philadelphia, it could be much different.

New York stole Game 2 in the closing moments, and after a hard-fought win in Game 3, the 76ers were right there down the stretch, where they were in position to tie the series up. Unfortunately, things didn't go as Sixers fans would've wanted, once again. Philadelphia only had 16 points in the fourth quarter, and New York made it difficult for Joel Embiid to get clean looks.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse credited the Knicks' OG Anunoby for his defense on Embiid in the game, but also to the Knicks' defensive approach in defending the Sixers star, who had struggles in crunch time.

"Well, he did a good job. OG [Anunoby] can obviously guard. It's that and the scheme as well. When he [Joel Embiid] got it, they were getting it out of his hands, and again, I think he made really great reads. You guys can see those plays, like I can in your head right now when we're swinging it around. We got Kelly [Oubre Jr.] on a back-cut layup. We got swing around threes. We got pass, pass, corner three. Making the right reads, you have to step in and make them."

Nurse Gave Anunoby, Knicks Defense Their Flowers

Anunoby and Co. were on point when it mattered

Embiid erupted for 50 points in Game 3, and he wasn't completely shut down by New York in Game 4 - he had 27 points and made 12 of 14 free throws. He had 12 of those points in the third quarter and converted seven of his eight free throw attempts in that quarter as well, and drew four fouls on Isaiah Hartenstein.

But as the game wore on, and in crunch time, the Knicks really made it tough on Embiid, and Anunoby and New York's perimeter guys hounded him, which eventually paid off. Precious Achiuwa's on-ball defense at points in the fourth quarter made a difference as well, and a defensive stalwart in Anunoby set the tone; these stats came by way of NBA.com's matchup data.

Anunoby Primary Defense on Embiid Category Stats Partial Poss. 22.90 PTS 5 AST 1 FG-A 1-6 BLK 2 FT-A 3-4

Embiid is such a gifted player, and even with him not fully healthy, it seems, with his skill level, he's still such a hardcover. With Mitchell Robinson not involved in that last game, and Hartenstein's foul trouble in the second half, Anunoby, Achiuwa, and Co. really made him work, and that paid dividends.

In Anunoby's case, while he did have two fouls in coverage of Embiid, Embiid went only one-of-six with Anunoby as the primary defender, and Anunoby was continually working to make it taxing for Embiid to get touches in his preferred spots. And as Nurse expressed, New York's help around him didn't make things easier for Embiid to get clean looks, either.

Now, it wasn't all on Embiid and Tyrese Maxey for Philadelphia's fourth-quarter offensive woes (16 points), and the Sixers' role players have to step up more to potentially turn this series around. However, Embiid's fourth-quarter issues have been a problem, and in Game 4, he had just one point via a free throw, and he was zero-of-five from the field then.

Even with Embiid not being necessarily at full capacity, credit should assuredly go to Anunoby and the Knicks' defense, of course, along with Jalen Brunson's historic performance offensively with a whopping 47 points and 10 assists on Sunday in New York's 97-92 W.

Anunoby and New York have been grinding out wins in this series, often from their defense, offensive rebounding, and timely shooting. And now, after two big games in Philly, Brunson has found his playoff rhythm and then some.