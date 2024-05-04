Highlights Tobias Harris may not be re-signed by the 76ers due to him failing to meet expectations as a third star.

Before joining the Sixers, Harris excelled as the go-to option with the Clippers, averaging career-highs in points and shooting percentages.

A new team could help unlock Harris's potential by giving him a bigger role and more opportunities as a lead ball-handler.

The Philadelphia 76ers are not expected to re-sign forward Tobias Harris this offseason, according to ESPN's Tim Bontempts.

League sources expect Harris, who has been at the center of fan frustrations in Philadelphia, to be elsewhere next season.

The news is not surprising, as the 76ers look to maximize their $55.5 million in practical cap space.

Harris was acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers in a blockbuster trade in 2019. During the summer, they re-signed him to a five-year, $180 million deal.

Harris has been a good starter for the Sixers, averaging 17.6 points (48.8/36.9/85.6), 6.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists across six seasons. However, as the team's third star, he failed to live up to fan expectations.

During the 2024 postseason, Harris had an underwhelming performance in round one against the New York Knicks. Across six games, he averaged only 9.0 points, while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep.

Despite the letdown, Harris should have a competitive market in free agency. He is a skilled forward, who has averaged 14+ points per game for 10 consecutive seasons. The Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs are two teams with cap space that could be a potential fit.

Harris Once Thrived in a Bigger Role

Is a departure exactly what the veteran needs?

Prior to being traded to the Sixers, Harris was playing at an elite level for the Clippers. In 2018-19, he was averaging career-highs in points (20.9), three-point percentage (43.4), and true shooting percentage (60.5). In November, he even won Western Conference Player of the Month.

In Los Angeles, Harris was the team's go-to option, as the Clippers were dealing with the departures of Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. Head coach Doc Rivers put the ball in Harris's hands and let the offense run through him. In a 2021 interview with Basketball News, Harris referenced that fact.

"He puts me in those positions to make things happen," he said. "He shows a lot of trust in my game and knows where is best for me on the court."

However, that dynamic rapidly changed in Philadelphia, as he shared the court with Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, and Ben Simmons. As a result, the ball was out of hands a lot more. That problem only continued over time. In 2022-23, he posted a career-low usage percentage of 18.2. This season, his usage percentage of 20.7 was the fourth-lowest of his career.

Tobias Harris - 2023-24 vs Career Stats Category 2023-24 Career PTS 17.2 16.3 REB 6.51 6.2 AST 3.1 2.4 FG% 48.7 47.8 3PT% 35.3 36.8 USG% 20.7 21.8

With the Clippers, Harris also attempted more pull-up jump shots per game (5.1) than catch-and-shoot opportunities (3.6). That flipped with the 76ers, as his catch-and-shoot attempts per game (4.1) nearly doubled his pull-up attempts (2.1) in 2022-23.

Another team could still potentially unlock the best version of the veteran forward. A head coach could allow him to run more pick-and-rolls and become the lead ball-handler for stretches alongside the second unit.

He is an intriguing buy-low candidate for teams who miss out on the superstar free agents. At best, he can return to playing at a borderline All-Star level. At worst, he is a solid, veteran starter.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, NBA, and Basketball Reference.