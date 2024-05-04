Highlights Despite an early playoff exit, the Sixers fought hard in the playoffs led by Joel Embiid's impressive performance through injury.

Philly could make big moves in free agency, targeting top players like Paul George to bolster the lineup.

Adding a superstar wing could elevate the Sixers to championship contender status, maximizing Embiid's prime.

The Philadelphia 76ers season is over after being bounced in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the New York Knicks. Their six-game series against New York featured five out of six games being decided by single digits (the exception being a 125-114 win for the Sixers in Game 3).

The team battled hard despite the early-round exit. This year was always going to be an uphill battle for them considering the injuries Joel Embiid battled throughout the year.

The superstar center came back late in the year after having the majority of his regular season taken away from him after a left knee injury which forced him to get surgery. Even when he returned to the lineup, Embiid wasn't done dealing with health-related issues.

Despite all of that, Embiid went out fighting. He dropped 39 points and 13 rebounds in the Sixers' 118-115 loss to the Knicks that ended their season.

With Embiid already 30 years old and getting ready to enter his 11th season (ninth, if you don't count the first two he missed with an injury), time is running out on the Sixers to put a championship team around him and maximize this window for their franchise.

However, their best opportunity to do so might be this summer. The team is projected to have over $50 million of practical cap space. They could be major players in free agency. Which is reportedly what the franchise intends to do.

Potential Big 3 In Philly

A superstar wing could put this team right into the title hunt

With the Sixers having a ton of money to play around with and their biggest internal priority being the return of restricted free agent Tyrese Maxey, this could be an opportunity for them to put the best team around Embiid that he's ever had.

Joel did get to enjoy half a season playing with a starting lineup of himself, Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, and JJ Redick. However, one could argue that the fit of Embiid, Maxey, and one of the wings Brian Windhorst mentioned would be a lot smoother.

Paul George fits almost any team seamlessly. He is a low maintenance offensive player and still quite capable on the defensive end.

Butler is the best player of the three when you factor in the expected elevation in his game that you usually see around postseason time. He could offer a lot of the same positives defensively that George would. Offensively, it would probably take a little more work to figure out who gets touches when between the trio.

Admittedly, it's a little tough to see Butler leaving the Miami Heat. Even with a player option for the 2025-2026 season, Butler just feels like one of those players who will spend the rest of his career in Miami. The past experiences with the Sixers could also be a turnoff for him.

Brandon Ingram offers an interesting addition offensively with his gifted scoring ability. However, he falls short of the other two on the defensive end.

2023-24 Stats Comparison Category Butler Ingram George PPG 20.8 20.8 22.6 TS% 62.6 57.8 61.3 Offensive Win Shares 6.4 2.7 4.4 Defensive Win Shares 2.7 2.4 2.8

Ultimately, adding any one of these wings would arguably make the Sixers (no worse than) the second-best team in the Eastern Conference. Considering the Sixers have never made it out of the second round in the Embiid era, taking an all-out swing like this could be worth it.

Stats provided by Basketball Reference. Contract figures and salary cap numbers were provided by Spotrac.