The Philadelphia 76ers are primed for a big offseason. They enter free agency near the top of the list regarding teams who could be big spenders.

The team has next to no one of note on the payroll for next season other than superstar Joel Embiid. Priority number one for the offseason will undoubtedly be re-signing restricted free agent Tyrese Maxey. Besides that, the world is their oyster.

The stars really lined up for the Sixers, seeing as this free agency class will hold a considerable amount of talent in it. Not only that, but the trade market should be as busy as ever with potential unrest growing in several different locations around the NBA.

Building a contender around Embiid and Maxey for the 2024-25 season should be a task that is very manageable for them moving forward. The 76ers have every chance to position themselves as one of the biggest threats in the Eastern Conference.

One name that has been consistently linked to the Sixers in the NBA rumor mill is Los Angeles Clippers star wing Paul George. He is one of the biggest names in the upcoming free agency class as he is expected to decline his player option with the Clippers, in favor of searching for a long-term deal.

The closer the time draws to the free agency period opening up, it looks as though the Sixers are pivoting away from George. Shams Charania reports that the thirty-four year old star is no longer at the top of the list of potential additions the Sixers could be looking to make.

One would have to imagine that Philadelphia has shifted their focus to somewhere, or rather, someone else to team up with Embiid and Maxey.

Potential Big Three In Philadelphia

76ers have been eyeing one of four max-contract players for a considerable amount of time

If the Sixers are moving away from George as a target, then it should not come as a surprise to anyone if they hear breaking news out of the team's camp in the near future. A report earlier this month suggested that the team would be looking to bring in one of four max salary players. George was one of those players.

If interest in George is fading, that could mean the team likes their chances when it comes to securing one of the other three.

Sixers' Reported Targets: 2023–24 Stats Category Butler James Ingram PPG 20.8 25.7 20.8 RPG 5.3 7.3 5.1 APG 5.0 8.3 5.7 FG% 49.9 54.0 49.2 3P% 41.4 41.0 35.5

Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, and Brandon Ingram were the other three players named in the report alongside George. If one were to venture a guess, the Sixers probably feel as though one of the three will be wearing their colors in the near future.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference. Cap figures and contract details are courtesy of Spotrac.