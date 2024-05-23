Highlights The Sixers are poised for a bright future with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, as well as cap space for a star signing.

Despite another lost season in which an injury to reigning MVP Joel Embiid hijacked the campaign, leading to a heartbreaking first-round exit at the hands of the New York Knicks, the Philadelphia 76ers enter the 2024 off-season with renewed optimism. This bright outlook centers around a dynamite pairing in Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and enough cap space to sign another star as well as improve the overall roster.

With that said, Philly has been mentioned in talks about acquiring Paul George, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, and even LeBron James, among other names who could be an upgrade for the 76ers. However, each of these players will be well-sought after, and Philadelphia needs a course of action should they strike out on their top-tier targets.

A trade for Zach LaVine could be that backup plan, but Philly would likely want assets in return for taking on his large contract, which runs through 2026-27.

Zach LaVine has Become an Underrated Player

Injuries, off-court drama, and a poor situation have eroded his value

Once upon a time, LaVine was one of the brightest young stars in the NBA. His smooth jumper, swift handles, and highlight-reel athleticism made him a show-stopper anywhere he played, and he was beginning to put it all together. In 2020-21, the Chicago Bulls' guard averaged 27.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on incredible 50.7/41.9/84.9 splits at just 25 years old, showcasing limitless potential.

Unfortunately, it has all been downhill from there, as injuries, issues with his coach, Billy Donovan, and an odd roster situation have coincided with a consistent decline in performance from LaVine on the court. He only played 25 games this past season and averaged just 19.5 points, making his contract look worse and worse every year as he enters his 30s.

Because of LaVine's expensive deal and Chicago's mediocrity with him on the floor, he has been the subject of trade rumors for over a year. We have now arrived at the point where the 76ers are asking for assets in return for taking on LaVine's contract, but the 29-year-old wing could also help Philadelphia reach its playoff ceiling.

If LaVine can weaponize his athletic gifts defensively, accept a role as the third option, and stay healthy (big ifs), he is a perfect fit for Philadelphia's roster. He is a solid three-point shooter (38.2 percent career), can defend opposing wings, and provides a massive upgrade in production from Tobias Harris as the second-side creator next to Maxey.

If Philadelphia isn't able to sign or trade for one of the best players on the market this summer, acquiring LaVine with some assets in return wouldn't be the worst decision. It would be a risky move, both because of injuries and LaVine's potential attitude, but could pay huge dividends for the 76ers.