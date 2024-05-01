Highlights The 76ers forced a Game 5 win with Maxey's stellar performance and confidence.

Maxey's clutch 35-foot three-pointer saved their season in Game 5.

Maxey's excellent home performance and averages against Knicks make him an asset for Game 6.

The Philadelphia 76ers have just gotten a massive Game 5 win over the New York Knicks. With his team’s season on the line, Tyrese Maxey steps up to force a Game 6 and comments on his confidence. Here’s a look back at the big 76ers win.

Philadelphia Forces Game 6

Through excellent play and an abundance of confidence, the 76ers were able to pull out the win.

Joel Embiid, although finishing with an extremely impactful triple double, was not the key factor in this win. Maxey, finishing one assist short of a 46 point double-double, was the star of the show.

76ers Game 5 Statistics Player PTS REB AST FG% Maxey 46 5 9 56.7 Embiid 19 16 10 36.8 Harris 19 8 1 63.6

Aside from his monster performance, Maxey also showed a level of confidence in himself and his game that was pivotal to Philadelphia staying alive. With nine seconds remaining in regulation, Maxey pulled up from 35 feet and sank a three pointer to tie the game at 97.

The game ended up in overtime after a missed floater from Jalen Brunson, and the 76ers were able to outscore the Knicks 15-9 to pull out a 112-106 victory. Maxey, in the extended period, chipped in an effective five points, two rebounds and an assist.

The Knicks, for their part, also played well. Josh Hart and OG Anunoby both had quality performances, and Jalen Brunson continued to prove why he’s one of the league’s fastest rising superstars.

Knicks Game 5 Statistics Player PTS REB AST FG% Brunson 40 3 6 46.9 Hart 18 9 4 41.2 Anunoby 17 6 0 58.3

They played hard enough to keep the game tense throughout, but quite frankly, got outplayed by the 76ers when it came down to it.

Game 5 Field Goal Percentages by Period Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 OT Knicks 38.9 63.2 36.8 55.0 30.0 76ers 40.0 33.3 52.6 61.0 50.0

Already confident heading into game five, the 76ers were able to grab both the win and a sizable boost to their momentum heading into game six.

Maxey on Winning Mindset

76ers focus is fixed firmly on survival

When asked what was going through his mind during these tense moments in this game, any one of which panning out differently could mean the 76ers season is over, Maxey gave an equally candid and blunt response.

"What was going through my mind was trying to survive. Our season is on the line. I trust my work. I trust what I've done all my life, and I just tried to get to a spot, raise up and knock that shot down."

Echoing sentiments from himself and his teammates before the game, Maxey remained cool when his team’s season was on the line. Plays like this are why he is already developing into a beloved 76er in Philadelphia, and an infamous 76er in New York.

Maxey should certainly feel confident heading back to Philadelphia for Game 6, as this season he’s averaging 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists against the Knicks. He also, like most players, performs better at home than on the road.

Tyrese Maxey - Home and Away Comparison Location PPG RPG APG Home 26.1 3.8 6.3 Away 25.7 3.5 6.1

Game 6 tips off at 9PM EST Thursday night. While Maxey, Embiid and the 76ers look to push the series to seven games, Brunson and the Knicks look to advance and get some much-needed rest before the start of round two.