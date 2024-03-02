Highlights Iverson will be honored with a statue outside the Sixers training facility in NJ alongside other team greats. (111 characters)

The Philadelphia 76ers have announced plans to honor their iconic and beloved former player, Allen Iverson.

The significant gesture to "The Answer" involves a statue, which will be erected outside the team’s training facility in Camden, New Jersey.

The celebration of the 11-time All-Star follows a tradition set by the 76ers, as his sculpture will join those of nine other franchise legends along 76ers Legends Walk outside the training complex.

Fellow team icons to have been commemorated are Wilt Chamberlain, Charles Barkley, Maurice Cheeks, Billy Cunningham, Julius Erving, Hal Greer, Bobby Jones, Moses Malone and Dolph Schayes.

The statue will be crafted by revered local artist Doug Fisher, who has been responsible for each of the previous tributes, most recently further cementing Charles Barkley’s legacy in 2019. Fisher feels the salute to the point guard is well-deserved.

“It’s always an honor to contribute to 76ers Legends Walk and continually help bring history to life for such a storied franchise. Allen Iverson was a game-changer, a true 76er who every Philadelphian worshipped and I’m thrilled to unveil a sculpture of the MVP.”

Long time coming

It was only a matter of time before Iverson was immortalized

Philly sports fans’ adoration for Iverson cannot be questioned. The tribute is as much a testament to his remarkable on-court career as his enduring impact on the franchise, the city and wider basketball culture.

Iverson brought an electrifying, industrious style of play and an endless supply of swagger to the league. He was selected with the first overall pick of the 1996 NBA draft, which he immediately backed up by racing to the Rookie of the Year award in 1997.

Through his illustrious 12-year career with Philadelphia, he achieved numerous milestones, including the 2001 Most Valuable Player award.

The Virginia native transcended his undersized frame, becoming a top give player in franchise history across a multitude of statistical categories, including points, field goals made, minutes players, steals, assists, free throws made and three-pointers.

Allen Iverson - Philadelphia 76ers Seasons Stats Season PPG FG% APG SPG 1996-97 23.5 41.6 7.5 2.1 1997-98 22.0 46.1 6.2 2.2 1998-99 26.8 41.2 4.6 2.3 1999-00 28.4 42.1 4.7 2.1 2000-01 31.1 42.0 4.6 2.5 2001-02 31.4 39.8 5.5 2.8 2002-03 27.6 41.4 5.5 2.7 2003-04 26.4 38.7 6.8 2.4 2004-05 30.7 42.4 7.9 2.4 2005-06 33.0 44.7 7.4 1.9 2006-07 31.2 41.3 7.3 2.2 2009-10 13.9 41.7 4.1 0.7

Team owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer released a joint statement regarding the decision, expressing their appreciation of what Iverson gave to the organization. The 76ers’ have shown consistent commitment to preserving the team’s lore and paying homage to the figures that spearheaded periods of contention is a welcome sign of appreciation for their roots.

"Allen Iverson is one of the greatest 76ers to ever live and one of the most iconic players in the history of the NBA. Paying homage to the legends who paved the way for our franchise is not only the right thing to do; it’s an incredible source of inspiration for current and future generations of 76ers players and staff who enter our Training Complex every day, as well as kids in the city of Philadelphia and at large."

Iverson’s statue represents a Philadelphia basketball hero; his relentless, enduring spirit and dedication to the team will be solidified as a timeless local symbol of excellence.