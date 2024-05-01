Highlights Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers to a wild, come-from-behind win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Despite the win, the 76ers are still behind 3-2 in their series against the Knicks.

Maxey prioritizes team success over personal accomplishments in the playoffs.

An old adage in sports that many legends of different leagues still claim remains true to this day is that great players need to have a 'short-term memory.' Usually, this sentiment applies when a player struggles in a given contest. In this case, Philadelphia 76ers' guard Tyrese Maxey is trying to shut out the memory of his legendary Game 5 against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

The All-Star guard kept his 76ers' playoff hopes alive in unbelievable fashion, scoring 46 points and knocking down clutch shot after clutch shot in the fourth quarter and overtime to keep his team afloat to force a Game 6 in Philadelphia.

Maxey's four-point-play with 25 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter cut the Knicks' lead from six to two, then after a missed Josh Hart free throw, Maxey knocked down a cold-blooded three-pointer from a step past half-court to tie the game with eight seconds on the clock, forcing overtime, where the 76ers would eventually pick up the win.

Tyrese Maxey Second Half + OT - Game 5 Category Stat PTS 31 TS% 70.8% 3PT% 66.7% +/- +12

After the game, Maxey spoke to the media about his epic performance, but he remained adamant on not letting it go to his head and cloud his vision for the impending Game 6 on Thursday. Tim Bontemps of ESPN shared Maxey's outlook on his dazzling night, and how he would approach the next elimination game at home.

"It sounds cliché but, like, I'm trying to flush the game... I know what we have to do in 48 hours, and we can't let this roll over. We have to watch this like a whole new game. Our season is back on the line again come Thursday."

76ers Still Face Uphill Battle vs. Knicks

Can Maxey and friends remain focused on their goal of winning the series?

For a series that has been filled to the brim with incredible defensive plays and defensive-minded players, there have been several scoring explosions from star players on both sides. Of course, Maxey put on a show on Tuesday night with a personal playoff best 46 points, and his teammate, reigning 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid, put in 50 points against New York in Game 3 of the series.

This made Embiid and Maxey only the third pair of teammates in NBA history to each score 45-plus points in the same post-season, and the first to accomplish this feat in the same playoff series.

For the Knicks, All-Star guard and fringe NBA MVP candidate Jalen Brunson has been dominating after a slow start to the series, breaking a Knicks franchise record after scoring 47 points in their Game 4 victory. Brunson added 40 more points to his series total in Game 5, though it wasn't enough to help New York move on to the next round.

An emphasis for both of these teams is that they'll have to get timely offensive production from the 'other guys,' as that's been a key factor to both teams swinging the series. As the brunt of the offensive responsibility will be put on stars like Brunson, Embiid and Maxey, receiving a small boost from their role players will effectively be what decides the series.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Knicks are the first team in NBA Playoff history to go up by six points with less than 30 seconds to go, and still lose the game.

This was apparent in Game 1, where the Knicks got a major lift from Josh Hart and his three-point shooting. In Game 2, the same sentiment applied to Donte Divincenzo after knocking down the eventual game-winning three-pointer to help New York take a 2-0 advantage in the series.

For the 76ers, players like Kelly Oubre Jr., Kyle Lowry and Tobias Harris have all stepped up at different points, contributing to forcing a sixth game in their home building. As Maxey knows, you can't let the lows become too low, and even more important, you can't ride the highs of playoff basketball for long either.

The 76ers' star is hopeful that his 'short-term memory' approach will serve him and his squad well in Game 6, but if there's one thing that has been learned through this series after two thrilling comebacks in the last seconds of Game's 2 and 6, it's that the contest isn't over until the final buzzer sounds.

Maxey, Embiid and the 76ers face Brunson and Knicks for Game 6 on Thursday at 9 PM ET in the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. National broadcast coverage is provided by TNT.