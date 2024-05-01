Highlights Tyrese Maxey credited Buddy Hield for inspiring him during a crucial moment in Game 5 against the Knicks with the 76ers' season on the line.

Maxey played the game of his life in Game 5, scoring a career-high 46 points and leading the Sixers to the overtime win, which featured two incredible late-game shots.

Philadelphia hopes for a repeat performance from Maxey in Game 6 to potentially force the series against the Knicks to go to a do-or-die Game 7.

With their season on the line, Tyrese Maxey put on his Superman cape and saved the Philadelphia 76ers with his stellar heroics in Game 5 against the New York Knicks. Maxey may have been the Sixers' savior on Tuesday night, but the spit-fire guard credited veteran Buddy Hield as the unsung hero of the game, as PHLY Sixers detailed.

“I'm gonna give a quick shout out to Buddy Hield. I was on the bench and really upset. Really upset with myself, missed three free throws. Turned the ball over. Buddy Hield just kind of grabbed me and said, 'Listen dude, you know what you can do. Go out there and make up for it.' I really do appreciate Buddy for that. It's going to go unnoticed, but it was big time for him.” - Tyrese Maxey

No, Buddy Hield did not make any big shots. Maxey did that.

Heck, Hield didn't even see the floor in Game 5, as he received a healthy DNP from Nick Nurse. Still, the 31-year-old found a way to be effective despite falling off the rotation in the postseason.

He gave Maxey the confidence to keep going despite a couple of hiccups during his epic evening. Eventually, this proved to be the motivation that the newly minted Most Improved Player needed to come through for the 76ers when they needed him the most, especially with their superstar Joel Embiid struggling for most of the night.

Tyrese Maxey Played The Game of His Life In Game 5

Scored a playoff career-high 46 points

Though the Knicks had plans to get their first series-clinching win at MSG in Game 5, there was no stopping Tyrese Maxey from extending the series and giving the 76ers the chance to fight another day.

Game 5 became an epic showdown between two electric point guards — Maxey from Philly, and Jalen Brunson from New York. But in the end, Maxey's playoff career-high 46 points overcame Brunson's similarly stellar 40-point performance and was just enough to keep Philadelphia's season alive.

All-Star Guard Showdown in Game 5 Category Tyrese Maxey Jalen Brunson PTS 46 40 REB 5 3 AST 9 6 FG-A 17-30 15-32 3P-A 7-12 4-11

The 76ers seemed dead in the water, down by six points with just under 30 seconds remaining. That's when Maxey channeled his inner Reggie Miller and scored seven points in 17 seconds (not quite Reggie's eight points in nine seconds) to force overtime.

On the first play, Maxey made an impossible four-point play on Mitchell Robinson to trim the deficit to two points. Josh Hart then missed one of two free throws for the Knicks, leaving the door open for the 76ers to extend the game.

Sure enough, Maxey came through once again in the clutch. With Embiid setting a high screen at half court, Maxey confidently rose up for a three-pointer at the logo and splashed it to send the game into overtime, stunning the Madison Square Garden crowd.

76ers fans will certainly love to see an encore performance from Maxey in Game 6 on Thursday as Philadelphia looks to force a do-or-die Game 7 back in New York.