Highlights Tyrese Maxey believes the 76ers can still win 3 games in a row, showing confidence and resilience.

Joel Embiid echoes confidence in the 76ers' chances, advocating for a one-game-at-a-time approach.

The 76ers have improved stats against the Knicks in the playoffs despite subpar regular-season performances.

The New York Knicks have managed to work their way into a 3-1 lead against the Philadelphia 76ers in their first-round series of the 2023-24 NBA Playoffs. While this is typically when a series is considered to be basically over with, the 76ers have a different attitude.

Tyrese Maxey, arguably the biggest reason for the 76ers' success this season, refuses to acknowledge that his team is out of the series. He was quoted via the New York Post:

“The message you send is first to four. They have three already, so we have to go up there and fight for our lives, fight for our season; that’s what it is.” - Tyrese Maxey

Maxey and the 76ers have been fighting for their season, essentially, all season. With the loss of their star center Joel Embiid towards the start of the season, it’s been a struggle to maintain their place in the postseason.

2023-24 76ers Without Embiid Category GP W L W% With Embiid 39 31 8 79.5 Without Embiid 43 16 27 37.2

When asked about his confidence in his team’s ability to come back, Maxey continued:

“We feel that we’re very capable of winning three games in a row. I’d say that’s first and foremost… and we’ve been very, very, very close in a lot of these games, Game 2 and [Game 4] for sure I feel like we should’ve won. So we’ll take that confidence over there and try to go win. That’s all you can do...then we’ll see what happens in Game 7.” -Tyrese Maxey

He makes a compelling argument, considering the 76ers have yet to lose in this series by double digits while their lone victory was the only double-digit win of the matchup.

Embiid Seconds Confidence in 76ers

Star center Joel Embiid also spoke about Philadelphia's chances of advancing

Supporting his teammates' bid of confidence in their squad, Joel Embiid also spoke about the current position of the 76ers. When asked about his team’s ability to come back in the series, Embiid responded:

“One at a time. We know we’re good enough. [Sunday] we didn’t make shots, so we’ve just got to keep trusting ourselves…We’ve got no pressure. We’re the seven seed, down 3-1, a lot of guys are hurt. I don’t know why we would feel the pressure...Yeah, no pressure.” -Joel Embiid

While the 76ers have confidence in themselves to succeed against the Knicks, their play this season doesn’t show the same enthusiasm. Against the Knicks, the 76ers played worse across the board with fewer points, rebounds, and assists while shooting less accurately and posting a higher defensive rating.

76ers 2023-24 Comparison Opponent PPG RPG APG FG% DRTG Knicks 86.5 38.5 20.5 40.3 114.5 NBA 114.6 43.0 24.9 46.4 113.8

While their overall performances against the Knicks during the regular season aren’t the most impressive, it is worth noting that in this postseason, the 76ers have improved upon almost all of these stats when playing the Knicks. In this series, Philadelphia is averaging 105.5 points, 38.8 rebounds and 22.5 assists per game with a 44.1 field goal percentage and a 117.3 defensive rating.

While their defense hasn’t been quite as successful in containing the Knicks as in the regular season, Embiid makes a compelling point about the position they’re in. All things considered, with all the turmoil this team has faced this season, a series loss would probably not be as impactful as a team who went all in and got swept in the first round.

The 76ers look to get their second win of the series tonight at 7:00 pm in New York, while the Knicks seek to close out the series and secure their place in the second round.