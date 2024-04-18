Highlights Tyrese Maxey highlights the problem the Knicks and Jalen Brunson pose ahead of their first-round playoff matchup.

Jalen Brunson will be a problem for the 76ers and has been a problem in the regular season.

Maxey admits the Knicks had the 76ers' number in the regular season.

The Philadelphia 76ers have booked their spot in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, but they have a tough challenge ahead of them. The New York Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson, await them in the first round. With the second seed in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks have been nothing short of exceptional, and Sixers star, Tyrese Maxey recognizes that.

Following their win over the Miami Heat in the Play-In tournament, Maxey, at the post-game press conference, spoke about the challenges the 76ers have ahead of them. While discussing the same, he outlined the strengths of the Knicks, acknowledging what a threat they are, especially when Jalen Brunson is on the court. After all, Brunson has been playing at an MVP level all season long.

However, the 76ers also have a few tricks up their sleeves. They did play without their own MVP-caliber star, Joel Embiid, for a chunk of the season. With all that taken into consideration, the match-up between the Knicks and the 76ers is sure to be exciting. And, as Maxey admitted, the 76ers will have to go into the series, ready for a fight.

"They’re tough. And like you said, they start at the head of the snake at Jalen Brunson. We got to find ways to slow him down," Maxey said after the game. "Thankfully we got a few people we can kind of throw at him. And we have Joel [Embiid] down there protecting us. But they’re an extremely grimy team. They play hard and physical, they’re tough, and that’s their identity."

"So for us to go in there and try to get W’s and try to win this series, we have to match that. And not just match, but we have to overcome that, and be better than that, and be extremely physical as well. I think we know what we have to do. And they kicked our tail in the regular season, so it’s time to go in there and fight."

Brunson Was a Problem for the 76ers in the Regular Season

The Knicks guard averaged 22.2 points, three rebounds, and 7.8 assists versus the Sixers

Tyrese Maxey has every right to be concerned about Jalen Brunson. The New York Knicks star has been on a roll this season, averaging 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. He has been exceptional, and although his name is not thrown around as much, he is rightfully in the MVP conversation.

"They start at the head of the snake at Jalen Brunson. We got to find ways to slow him down." — Tyrese Maxey

Brunson's performance against the 76ers, in particular, is noteworthy. The Knicks and Sixers have met on four occasions this season, with three of the four games ending in favor of New York. What's more, in all of these games, Brunson showed up and showed out. With averages of 22.2 points, three rebounds, and 7.8 assists against the Sixers, there is no denying that Brunson is a threat.

Jalen Brunson vs. 76ers 2023-24 Games PTS REB AST FG% 3P% 05-01-2024 29 3 2 55 44.4 22-02-2024 21 2 12 27.8 0 10-03-2024 19 3 8 27.3 11.1 12-03-2024 20 4 9 58.3 50 Overall Stats 22.2 3 7.8 42.1 26.3

Looking at the stats, Brunson's shooting percentages are a concern and could be what the Sixers focus on. Either way, the 76ers game plan will likely involve locking down Brunson. He is the key to the Knicks' success, and if he can be kept in check, the Sixers' chances of winning the series should significantly improve.

76ers Historically Have an Advantage Over the Knicks in the Playoffs

The Sixers have a record of 21-12 against the Knicks in the Playoffs

The Sixers versus the Knicks is a big rivalry in the NBA. Both teams are in the Atlantic Division and have had plenty of heated clashes over the years, and this season was no different. As mentioned earlier, the two teams met four times this season, with the Knicks coming out on top on three occasions. But, how have their clashes gone in the Playoffs?

Well, the Sixers and Knicks have met in the Playoffs a total of 33 times. It is here that the 76ers will find some solace, as they hold a winning record over the Knicks in the post-season, with a record of 21-12. History is behind Philadelphia in this series, and could even repeat itself this season.

However, it is important to remember that the last time the Sixers and Knicks met in the Playoffs was back in 1989. Back then, Hall of Famers, Patrick Ewing and Charles Barkley were going head-to-head. And, while the Sixers do have the better overall record, the Knicks came out winners the last time they met the Sixers in the Playoffs, sweeping them 3-0.

No matter how you look at it, this is sure to be an incredible series. Both the Knicks and the 76ers will be looking to have a long run in the postseason. But, in order to do that, they will have to go through the other. And, when all is said and done, the best team will be the last one standing.