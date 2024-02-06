Highlights Everton's takeover by 777 Partners is still pending Premier League approval, causing uncertainty and frustration for fans.

777 Partners ARE pessimistic about completing the takeover due to concerns about Premier League approval.

The investment group has pumped around £190m into Everton so far, and if the takeover falls through, Everton will be burdened with more debt.

Everton have agreed a takeover with 777 Partners, subject to approval from the Premier League, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that they could end up walking away due to having to pump so much money into the club.

In September, Farhad Moshiri, the current owner of Everton, reached an agreement to sell his 94.1% stake in the club to 777 Partners. Almost five months later, we're yet to see a takeover fully completed due to the Miami-based investment group needing approval from the Premier League. The background noise certainly isn't ideal and Evertonians will undoubtedly want a swift solution, one way or the other.

On the pitch, Sean Dyche has been tasked with attempting to steer the Toffees away from the relegation zone. A 10-point deduction hasn't helped their situation after they breached the Premier League's financial regulations, but the former Burnley manager is doing an impressive job with everything going on behind the scenes.

777 Partners now 'pessimistic' about takeover

Journalist Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that 777 Partners are now pessimistic about completing a takeover at Goodison Park. It's understood that they don't have confidence about being approved by the Premier League, but they are continuing to pump money into the Merseyside club. Although Josh Wander and his team gained approval from the Financial Conduct Authority, there are still obstacles that the investment group need to overcome.

It was recently confirmed by MailOnline that 777 Partners have committed to lending another £30m to the club in order to help with day-to-day running costs, taking the total amount of money they've pumped into Everton to around £190m. If a takeover falls through, then Everton will be forced to pay back the money blended by 777 Partners, plunging the Merseyside outfit into further debt.

In January, Premier League CEO Richard Masters provided an update on the potential takeover, claiming that they are still completing checks and they are yet to receive satisfactory answers from 777 Partners...

“As soon as we have completed the process. Unfortunately some processes take a matter of weeks, some, if we haven’t had satisfactory answers to the questions we have asked, will take longer. It has already been running for a number of weeks. It is going to take longer. It will hopefully be weeks. It is a difficult question to answer.”

Brown has also told GIVEMESPORT that there is nothing to suggest that a takeover will be completed, and 777 Partners are currently just loading Everton with more debt, and it's becoming quite a serious situation. Considering their financial situation, the last thing the Toffees need is more debt.

Paul Brown - 777 Partners could walk away

Brown has suggested that at some point, it's more likely that 777 Partners walk away or are forced to walk away due to not having a bottomless pit of money to continue pumping into the club. The journalist adds that it's still a waiting game at the moment with everything in the hands of the Premier League. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"It is still just a waiting game, unfortunately. I can understand fans frustration on this and it can't really go on forever from the club's point of view. Everything is entirely in the hands of the Premier League. They need to decide whether these guys are fit and proper people to run Everton or not. There are no deadlines on this and I doubt that the loan money being pumped into the club is a bottomless pit. At some point, it's more likely that 777 Partners walk away or are forced to walk away if they don't get approval in the next few weeks. It's difficult to foresee when a decision might be made if a decision is made at all, before 777 Partners decide to act. So Everton fans will just have to be patient."

Everton waiting to hear appeal

On November 17th, Everton were sanctioned by an independent commission for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules and were hit with a 10-point deduction with immediate effect, as per Sky Sports. The Toffees swiftly submitted an appeal and have been waiting ever since to discover whether they can win their case.

The report claimed on 30th January that their appeal would be heard over the next three days, meaning Everton have now presented their case and we could discover the result over the next few weeks.