Key Takeaways

Tottenham or Newcastle could benefit from adding former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay to their squad.

Top class defenders such as Joel Matip and Mats Hummels are still without a club and could bolster several Premier League sides.

Everyone loves a bargain and football clubs are no different when it comes to signing players in the transfer market. Most of the time, the best players in the world don't come cheap, but there are occasions when, for whatever reason, a great player becomes available for free.

The summer transfer window may have come to a close on Friday evening, meaning Premier League sides are now unable to wheel and deal until January. But while squads are mostly locked in for the rest of 2024, there remains one route to sign players, as free agents can still be snapped up. Here are eight of the best individuals still without a team and which club should be looking at making a potential swoop for each.

Adrien Rabiot

Clubs who should sign him: Liverpool

The biggest name on the free agent list, Adrien Rabiot, played a key role for France in this summer's Euro 2024 following his release from Juventus this summer. A tall, strong, and elegant left-footed midfielder, who combines good technique with impressive physical qualities, the Frenchman, at just 29 years old, should be on many a club's wishlist.

But perhaps it is in Liverpool where interest should be most fervent. After failing to secure the services of Martin Zubimendi, the Reds' hunt for midfield reinforcements has been well-documented, and Rabiot's qualities would suit the identity Arne Slot wants to establish perfectly. The fact AC Milan and Manchester United are among clubs to have monitored his situation closely shows just how valuable Rabiot can still be to any potential suitors.

Memphis Depay

Clubs who should sign him: Newcastle, Tottenham

Another who featured regularly over the summer is former Man United forward, Memphis Depay. Agreeing to part ways with Atletico Madrid after just a single, disappointing season, the flying Dutchman is back on the job hunt, and his (admittedly inconsistent) goalscoring numbers suggest he could well be of assistance to a couple of Premier League clubs.

Earlier in his career, whilst playing for Lyon, Depay scored 76 goals and provided 55 assists in 178 appearances. If he can rediscover even just a fleck of that output, he could take Tottenham or Newcastle's forward line to another level. These are both clubs with good foundations, but with an addition on either wing, or up front, a new face could be the difference between European qualification come the end of the season as they occupy similar places in the league standings.

Joel Matip

Clubs who should sign him: Wolves, Southampton

He may struggle with ongoing fitness issues as he enters the autumnal years of his career, but there's no doubt Joel Matip still offers a hell of a lot when he does step onto the pitch. Signed from Liverpool as a free agent back in 2016, the Cameroonian won everything under the sun at Anfield and forged a reputation as a cult hero under Jurgen Klopp's guidance.

Now a free agent once more, the 33-year-old's wisdom could be pivotal to several clubs facing a relegation dogfight this season. In particular, his qualities suit Southampton and Wolves, two sides who would benefit from not only his Premier League experience but also his ability to play out from the back and muck in with all phases of play.

Mats Hummels

Clubs who should sign him: Aston Villa, Tottenham, West Ham

To go from producing a heroic performance in the Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund to a free agent little over a month apart must have felt like the ultimate fall from grace for Mats Hummels. However, while he may not be young anymore, there are bound to be plenty of managers who would die to have a player of his calibre in their teams.

Again, father time might have other ideas, but such is Hummel's insatiable desire to continue playing for as long as possible, a move to Aston Villa and Tottenham could be the perfect opportunity for him to continue plying his trade on the continent. West Ham have also been rumoured to hold an interest, but their lack of European football could also rule them out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player made more tackles in the Champions League during the 2023/24 season that Mats Hummels (57).

Yusuf Yazici

Clubs who should sign him: Leicester City, Aston Villa, Brentford

Recently linked with Lazio, Yusuf Yazici will surely be hoping that Premier League clubs in need of attacking reinforcements remember the superb goal he scored against Aston Villa in the Europa League last season. Having had his contract at Lille expire at the end of last term, the attacking midfielder has the ability to add much-needed firepower from deeper positions.

Currently lacking goals from midfield, Aston Villa and Leicester City could well be on the look-out for a player like Yazici. Meanwhile, with Ivan Toney's Saudi Arabian voyage recently setting sail, Brentford might look to the Turkish international for added goal threat, too.

Anthony Martial

Clubs who should sign him: Bournemouth, Brentford, Wolves

Anthony Martial's nine-year Manchester United career came to a close this summer, with the 28-year-old going from one of the most expensive teenagers in Premier League history to an outcast under Erik ten Hag. If he is to revive his career, the Frenchman will have to take a significant wage cut on his reported £250,000-a-week Old Trafford earnings.

Nevertheless, this could all be worth it should he become the main man at a club like Bournemouth, Brentford, or Wolves - three teams who are in dire need of a new talisman after they each said goodbye to their previous ones this summer. Step aside Dominic Solanke, Ivan Toney, and Pedro Neto, there's a new man in town.

Ivan Perisic

Clubs who should sign him: Everton

It was only two years ago that Ivan Perisic - out of favour at Inter Milan - lit up the Premier League by registering eight assists for Tottenham. And though he may be 36 in February, age is but a number for a player who excels from dead-ball situations, offering creativity in abundance when a team looks lost for ideas.

Therefore, Everton signing this man looks like a banker. Sean Dyche loves scrappy wins, and with Perisic on corners and free-kicks, he could well reminisce on his Burnley days with such an acquisition. Considering they have the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Tarkowski in the box, it's not such a bad idea.

Dele Alli

Clubs who should sign him: Bournemouth, Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace

Dele Alli might seem like the biggest risk of the lot. However, if a club can perform miracles and get the best out of someone who is still only 28-years-old, they might just be able to get 5/6 years of a brilliant midfielder from a free agency deal.

Of course, all this is dependant on ifs, buts, and maybes, but all that talent can't have just dissolved overnight. Maybe what the former MK Dons wonderkid needs is a team that likes to play on the front foot and is capable of playing an exciting brand of football. Arguably, a stint at Everton was never going to do him any favours. By looking to younger, hungrier managers like those at Bournemouth, Ipswich Town, or Crystal Palace, Alli might rediscover his best days.