Highlights Bayer Leverkusen, led by Xabi Alonso, have dethroned Bayern Munich as Bundesliga champions with five league games to spare.

Leverkusen's key players like Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz have excelled in their historic title-winning season.

Leverkusen's success was attributed to Alonso's tactical genius, the impressive performances of players like Granit Xhaka, and solid defence led by Jonathan Tah.

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen have managed the unthinkable. Knocking Bayern Munich off their perch as Bundesliga title holders is a tough ask, but Die Werkself have done just that – and in spectacular fashion with five games to spare.

A 5-0 drubbing over Werder Bremen, which included wonderstrikes from Florian Wirtz and Granit Xhaka, was enough to see them leave the BayArena with their heads held high, knowing they had picked up German top flight gold for the first time since their inception in 1904.

Fundamentally, none of this would have been possible without the know-how of Alonso, a coveted tactician who has orchestrated one of the finest league triumphs known to man. Not only has he swept up the Bundesliga, the German Cup and Europa League are still up for grabs. The Spaniard and his men are eyeing an unbeaten treble.

A handful of players have stood out in their title-winning season and, with that in mind, here are eight Leverkusen stars that have gone above and beyond in achieving what is considered their greatest feat to date.

Jeremie Frimpong

WhoScored rating: 7.14

One half of Leverkusen’s dynamic full-back duo is Jeremie Frimpong. The charismatic Dutchman’s raw concoction of pace and directness has been vital in Leverkusen’s attacking play, having totted up eight goals and assists apiece in 27 Bundesliga appearances so far – and both tallies are only poised to increase in their remaining outings.

Stationed as a marauding wing-back, Frimpong has been tasked with all manner of tasks on the right – and his lung-busting runs have allowed him to do so. Despite his relatively small frame, the 23-year-old has dealt with the hustle and bustle of top tier football admirably and, in the meantime, has attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool.

Jeremie Frimpong - 23/24 Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 27 Minutes 1,987 Goals 8 Assists 8

Victor Boniface

WhoScored rating: 7.71

Victor Boniface may have been on the treatment table for a large chunk of the campaign, but his joint-leading goal tally of 11 in the Bundesliga is a testament to the Nigerian striker’s knack for goalscoring. A hulking presence at the top of the Leverkusen tree able to score with either foot or his head, Boniface is also heavily involved in his side’s transitional play.

Throughout their title-securing campaign, the marksman’s link-up play has been superb, showcased by his eight assists in the league. Considered to be the full package at the tender age of 23, Boniface has all the tools, permitting he stays injury free, to become one of football’s leading centre forwards.

Victor Boniface - 23/24 Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 18 Minutes 1,371 Goals 11 Assists 9

Granit Xhaka

WhoScored rating: 7.16

Having developed quite the reputation of being a bit of a bad egg at Arsenal, Granit Xhaka has flourished into one of the best-performing midfielders in world football in Germany. Typically showing his calmer side in the centre of the park for Alonso, the 31-year-old has chalked up the most minutes of any Leverkusen player this season – 2,566, to be precise.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Coming into the Bremen fixture, Xhaka had run 329.6km, which is more than anyone else in the German top division.

In truth, Xhaka has been a revelation. Often praised for being creative in attack and a reliable figure in defence, the midfield technician’s intangible leadership skills are what makes him so paramount to how Alonso’s side set up. His willingness to be a workmanlike presence in the engine room is commendable, especially given he is now on the wrong side of 30.

Granit Xhaka - 23/24 Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 29 Minutes 2,566 Goals 2 Assists 0

Alejandro Grimaldo

WhoScored rating: 7.69

From a holistic perspective, Alejandro Grimaldo has been one of the signings of the season. Picked up on a free transfer in the summer of 2023, no one in their right mind could have foreseen the impact the Spaniard would have on Leverkusen’s title aspirations this term, hitting nine goals and 13 assists by the time Die Werkself lifted gold.

Defensively astute, too, the 28-year-old has only picked up two Spain caps at the time of writing – but is poised to earn more at the upcoming European Championships this summer. A key contributor to Leverkusen’s monumental season, acquiring Grimaldo for nothing has been the coup of the summer; and one that Alonso and Co should be commended for.

Alejandro Grimaldo - 23/24 Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 29 Minutes 2,528 Goals 9 Assists 13

Lukas Hradecky

WhoScored rating: 6.82

Such is the modern world of football; goalkeepers typically fly under the radar – so it’s only right to shower Lukas Hradecky with some well-earned praise. Thus far in the Bundesliga, Alonso’s well-drilled outfit have conceded just 19 goals and much of that can be attributed to the seasoned shot stopper, 34.

Admittedly, the defence in front of him has been equally sturdy throughout, but without Hradecky between the sticks, it could have been a completely different story. Standing at 192cm tall, he may not get the plaudits he deserves, but the 91-cap Finland international has been indispensable, totting up the third-most minutes from all of Alonso’s roster (2,520).

Lukas Hradecky - 23/24 Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 28 Minutes 2,520 Goals Conceded 19 Clean Sheets 14

Florian Wirtz

WhoScored rating: 7.62

At the tender age of 20, Florian Wirtz has been busy setting the Bundesliga alight. Notching his first senior hat-trick during their victory over Werder Bremen would have been the icing on the cake, but the dainty youngster has been tremendous since the campaign got underway, notching 11 goals and 10 assists in 2,320 minutes of action.

Related 25 Best Young Players in World Football (Ranked) The most gifted young footballers on the planet have been ranked in order.

Thanks to his creative exploits and coolness in front of goal, he has pricked the ears of potential suitors, with Liverpool having sent scouts to watch the promising starlet this season. A world-beating superstar in the making, Wirtz has the world at his feet and has repeatedly proven that throughout his side's title-winning campaign.

Florian Wirtz - 23/24 Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 29 Minutes 2,320 Goals 11 Assists 10

Jonathan Tah

WhoScored rating: 7.01

In the famous words of Sir Alex Ferguson: ‘Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles’ and Jonathan Tah, perennially linked with a move to the Premier League, has been at the epicentre of everything brilliant Leverkusen have mustered from a defensive standpoint, racking up 2,299 of Bundesliga football in the process.

The German is the bedrock of Leverkusen’s back three and has started more games this campaign than any other defender on Leverkusen’s books. Tah, 28, has also chipped in with four goals and has been more than crucial to Leverkusen’s fantastic defensive record – with Euro 2024 around the corner, he’s certainly wormed himself into Julian Nagelsmann’s plans.

Jonathan Tah - 23/24 Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 26 Minutes 2,299 Goals 4 Assists 1

Jonas Hofmann

WhoScored rating: 7.13

Rounding off eight of Leverkusen’s leading assets this season is Jonas Hofmann. A cult hero for Bundesliga aficionados, the Heidelberg-born gem joined Leverkusen in the summer and has, quietly, been a driving force in their Bundesliga triumph. While the aforementioned stars have become this season's headline-grabbers, Hofmann has gone about his business spectacularly.

Minutes have been hard to come by in his position thanks to his side’s stacked roster, but the German international has totted up a respectable 27 appearances, equating to 1,853 minutes. Across that time frame, he has struck on five occasions and provided an additional nine assists, proving his importance to Alonso and Co.

Jonas Hofmann - 23/24 Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 27 Minutes 1,853 Goals 5 Assists 9