Highlights Pep Guardiola is one of the greatest minds football has ever seen with his fingerprints present throughout the sport.

The Spanish manager's influence goes beyond trophies, nurturing future top managers like Xabi Alonso and Xavi.

Mikel Arteta and Enzo Maresca blossomed under Guardiola's guidance, leading to promising coaching stints as young men.

Pep Guardiola will go down as one of, if not the greatest managers in football history when his career is all said and done. The Spaniard has won 38 trophies in his illustrious career and has helped build some of the most dominant teams in European football history.

Not only will his legacy last in terms of silverware, but the 53-year-old has also overseen the development of some of the next generation of aspiring managers, many of whom have gone on to coach at the highest level. Of this group, eight names in particular stand out, and they have been ranked below from worst to best based solely on their managerial career.

One name that deserves a mention that isn't on this list is Tito Vilanova. Vilanova was Guardiola's number two at Barcelona and took over when the former midfielder left the club. He guided Barca to a La Liga high in points before having to step down due to health concerns. He sadly passed away in 2014, robbing fans of potentially seeing the blossoming of a top tier manager.

Ranking Factors

In order to come to the below conclusions and place each manager, the following factors have been taken into consideration:

Trophies won as a manager

Achievements relative to the teams they've managed

How much they have improved their clubs

The size of jobs they have been able to attain

Experience

8 Thierry Henry

0 managerial trophies

As a player, Thierry Henry might be the finest name on this list. At his peak, the electric winger was unstoppable, terrorising defences everywhere he went. As a coach, he doesn't hold the same gravitas, however. His brilliant punditry may have had fans thinking he would have a bigger impact in the dugout.

The 46-year-old has had disastrous spells at Monaco and Montreal CF, with players claiming that Henry was not able to understand why others couldn't do what came to him so naturally in his playing days. He is currently the France U21 manager and is set to lead his national team out at this summer's Olympic Games in Paris.

7 Enzo Maresca

1 managerial trophy

The ink has barely dried on the deal that is set to bring Enzo Maresca to Chelsea for the next five years. The Italian was a former assistant to Guardiola at Manchester City but also had an uninspiring time in charge of Parma in 2021.

He was given the reigns at Leicester City in 2023 and tasked with guiding them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. That was enough for Chelsea to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino and pursue Maresca as the fourth permanent manager of Todd Boehly's time at the club. It's a gamble that will either pay off or end up like the rest of the American's hires thus far.

6 Vincent Kompany

1 managerial trophy

One of Guardiola's former players is now in charge of one of the Spaniard's former clubs. Things have really come full circle for Vincent Kompany. In truth, the Belgian was nearing the latter stages of his career when the legendary Spanish boss arrived at the Etihad, but the fearless captain remained an important figure in the team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Burnley's promotion to the Premier League in 2023 came at record speed, with seven games to spare.

His best work since transitioning to the sidelines was his debut season at Burnley, where the Clarets earned promoted back to the Premier League after a scintillating Championship campaign. They were relegated the following year, but Bayern Munich had seen enough to put faith in Kompany to replace Thomas Tuchel.

5 Xavi

5 managerial trophies

Xavi became a household name at Barcelona thanks partly to Pep Guardiola's influence. The midfield trio of himself, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets was arguably the greatest engine room football has ever seen. His legendary status saw him return to Camp Nou as a manager, winning La Liga in his first full season in charge.

Whilst five trophies is an impressive haul at such an early stage of his managerial career, most of these came in Qatar. The 44-year-old's struggles in the 2023/24 season have meant that he's been replaced at Barca by Hansi Flick. His status as one of Spain's greatest-ever midfielders has not diminished though.

4 Erik Ten Hag

8 managerial trophies

Not many people are aware of the fact that the man who inflicted Pep Guardiola's first-ever English domestic cup final defeat actually worked underneath him in the past. During the Spaniard's time at Bayern Munich, Erik ten Hag was the coach of Munich's B team and is said to have had a lot of influence from his boss.

Now, the Dutchman works across town, having delivered Manchester United's first trophies since 2017. Despite that, his future at Old Trafford hangs by a thread, despite strong support from large sections of the Red Devils fanbase.

3 Mikel Arteta

3 managerial trophies

Following his retirement from the game, Mikel Arteta was quickly brought into Pep Guardiola's backroom staff at Manchester City. For several years, the former Evertonian learned his craft under the best in the business before he was ready to spread his wings elsewhere.

He did so at the club he ended his playing career with, returning to Arsenal to replace Unai Emery. After a shaky start, Arteta has proven himself to be one of the most exciting young coaches in world football and has turned the Gunners into genuine title contenders, something that hadn't been the case in almost two decades.

2 Xabi Alonso

2 managerial trophies

The fact that Xabi Alonso ranks second on this list after just one full season in professional management is a testament to how incredible the job he has done at Bayer Leverkusen has been. The former Real Madrid midfield maestro played under Guardiola at Bayern Munich, as well as coaches like Jose Mourinho and Rafa Benitez.

It seems whatever the ex-midfielder learned from his former bosses has worked a treat, as he led Leverkusen to an unbeaten domestic campaign and was one game away from making it a full season unbeaten in all competitions. Their legendary unbeaten run was the longest in European football history, and Alonso was the incredible mastermind behind it all.

1 Luis Enrique

12 managerial trophies

Only one man has been able to win the Champions League with Barcelona since Pep Guardiola left the club. That honour belongs to Luis Enrique. The Paris Saint-Germain boss not only worked under the Manchester City head coach, but he also played alongside him in the heart of the Barcelona midfield.

The pair are almost the same age, but Enrique had to spend some time as Guardiola's inferior whilst he coached the Barcelona B team in the late 2000s. Since then, the 54-year-old has found great success at the highest level and is currently tasked with finally bringing the European Cup to the Parc des Princes.