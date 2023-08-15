Highlights Liverpool's pursuit of defensive midfielders Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia has failed, forcing them to look for alternative options before the transfer window closes.

We've identified eight potential candidates to fill the void left by Fabinho.

Each player offers unique qualities and would provide Liverpool with the defensive midfield presence they need, but price and availability may be factors to consider.

Liverpool have two weeks left to find an alternative defensive midfielder to sign following their failed pursuits of both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

The club had inexplicably agreed a £111 million deal with Brighton for Caicedo to move to Anfield late last week, before being informed by the Ecuadorian that he preferred a move to Chelsea instead.

Once that deal was off the cards, it was expected that Lavia would become the obvious candidate to fill the Fabinho-shaped role after the Brazilian moved to Al Ittihad earlier in the transfer window.

However, after moving for Caicedo in such a big way, it appears the Saints' midfielder became unsure on joining Jurgen Klopp's side, and he is also set to join Chelsea, who are becoming an increasingly big thorn in the reds' side.

Further to that point, the two clubs met in the opening weekend of the Premier League at Stamford Bridge with the spoils being shared in the end. An open game showed exactly why both teams are in desperate need of reinforcements when it comes to defensively-minded midfield players.

Chelsea have got their main target in Caicedo as well as a very talented back-up option in Lavia lined up to come in. Liverpool are now going to have to head back to the drawing board and re-assess the midfield market in order to act fast and get in at least one player.

Who could Klopp and his team of scouts turn to in order to solve their midfield dilemma?

Kalvin Phillips

It has been a difficult 12 months at Manchester City for the English holding midfielder, with only 17 appearances in all competitions during his debut campaign. It is a massive disappointment when considering how impressive he was as part of Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United team that got back into the Premier League for the first time in a decade.

A very able tackler is what Liverpool need, and Phillips is better in possession of the ball than he often gets credit for with a strong passing range and a cool head under pressure. It is a very unlikely move with the fee City would demand from a club they see as a rival, and his lack of game time does not help his case either.

Joao Palhinha

After a brilliant first season in England, many have been left shocked at the fact Fulham were given a seemingly free run at his signature the previous summer. Although he is 28 years old and not quite in the age range Klopp tends to shop in, he is perhaps the closest player to Fabinho that the Reds could hope for.

Not the most extravagant performer in terms of his on-the-ball skill set - but a sensational ball winner - he could be exactly what the club needs. With Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai already added to the ranks in midfield, all that is needed is a player to do the dirty work and win the ball back to then play to the more creative players.

However, his price tag is expected to be huge, and he is currently ruled out by injury.

Andre

There have been rumours circulating in the world of social media that Liverpool are keeping a keen eye on Andre of Fluminese. The Brazilian is the least known name on this list, but it could represent a welcome change in strategy going forwards. Instead of going for players that have moved to the Premier League for minimal fees and impressed - such as Caicedo - for massive fees, the club could cut out the middle man.

The South American market consistently churns out top talent and Andre could be one of the next names in a long list of players from Brazil to make it in Europe. There are complications in the deal as his team are not keen on the idea of letting him leave before the end of the year, so it could be one to keep an eye on for the winter transfer window.

Martin Zubimendi

Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain - March 1, 2021 Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi in action with Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz REUTERS/Sergio Perez

This is an interesting alternative to a traditional Klopp defensive midfielder. Zubimendi would have Liverpool fans fondly thinking back to the years of Xabi Alonso controlling games from the middle of the park, and making it look easy in the process. Alonso has even had a hand in the Real Sociedad man's development in the game during his time with the club's reserve set-up.

Xavi appears to have been keen on bringing the 24-year-old to the Nou Camp to replace Sergio Busquets, who recently moved to Inter Miami in the MLS. If the aim is to control possession more, he could be the best option of the lot, while he is also capable of getting stuck in and winning duels in his own right.

Manu Kone

Links were persistent at the beginning of the transfer window with the French midfielder, but an injury sustained at the Under-21 European Championships put an end to that speculation. Kone has not always been deployed as a defensive midfielder at Borussia Mönchengladbach, with sporadic shifts as a box-to-box midfielder.

He has all the skills and ability required to be made into an out-and-out destroyer in the engine room, as he is full of energy and tenacity while more than capable of linking up play well. The fee would not be in the same outrageous bracket as others on this list, meaning he could be a good shout if two players are brought in.

Ibrahim Sangaré

PSV have no doubt been waiting on offers for the Ivorian for a couple of transfer windows now as his name has grown over time. At 25-years-old, Sangaré is at an ideal age to be brought in to be a regular starter straight away, which is what Liverpool needs realistically.

He does not have experience in the league already as some of the previous options have, but with better players around him, there is a good chance his game will be elevated. A lack of Premier League experience can also be a positive in the sense that the transfer fee won't be at an absolute premium.

Youssouf Fofana

Having featured at the 2022 World Cup for finalists France, Fofana is experienced on the big stage, which could come in handy if moving to a club like Liverpool. Adept at winning the ball back quickly and playing the ball off to more advanced players, he could also be a good fit for the club.

He is good in the air, like Fabinho, meaning he would allow other midfielders the freedom to remain higher up the pitch. A French international is likely to command a decent fee, but nothing on the same level as Lavia or Caicedo.

Cheick Doucoure

Crystal Palace's player of the season in 2022/23 is as close a comparison to Caicedo as the club are likely to find. His time playing in France demonstrates that he has an eye for a progressive pass and is not just a ball-winner. With that being said, he is very difficult for opponents to pass, unlike players utilised in the role for Liverpool recently.

Likely to be the most expensive name on the list, particularly with Palace unlikely to want to lose a key man after the start of the season, it will take close to £80 million to make this move happen. With plenty of money being available to bid for Caicedo, it is yet to be seen if the club would value Doucoure at this price.