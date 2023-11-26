Highlights Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots has some leeway given his accomplishments but he's still on a mild hot seat.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is 6-22 in his first 28 games and likely doesn't have much time left to turn things around.

Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers may be on the hottest of hot seats.

The 2023 NFL season is heating up, with plenty of teams in playoff contention. However, this obviously isn't the case for every franchise, and several head coaches could soon find themselves searching for new jobs.

The average lifespan for an NFL head coach is roughly three to four years, which makes the lengthy tenures of guys like John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin so impressive.

With that said, here's a look at eight coaches who may soon be out of a job, grouped by the level of warmth of their respective hot seats.

Read more: Where did it all go wrong?: Breaking down the Chargers' biggest issues

Bill Belichick, New England Patriots (Mild)

It has been an awful season for the New England Patriots, who've started 2-8. This has been the worst season for Bill Belichick in Foxborough as the Pats are on track to finish with fewer wins than his previous low of five in his first year in New England in 2000.

After Week 11, their point differential stands at -97, already good for the eighth-lowest in franchise history. And with games still to come against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, and Buffalo Bills, they'll likely break into at least the bottom five.

Belichick’s six Super Bowls as a head coach will give him some leeway, but longtime Patriots owner Robert Kraft could lose patience if this lousy form continues. Right now, the level of warmth on Belichick's hot seat is mild, but things could change quickly.

Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans (Mild)

One person linked with the New England gig is current Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who has come under fire for the first time in his tenure during this disappointing 2023 season in which the Titans are just 3-7. This would make sense as a former Patriots player, but it would be unwise for the Titans to fire him.

However, there's no denying the team has struggled over the past 12 months. They defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-17 in Week 11 of the 2022 season but did not win a game for the rest of the campaign, letting a comfortable division lead in the AFC South slip away, with the Jacksonville Jaguars ultimately taking the top spot.

It is incredible what a difference a year makes. Twelve months ago, the Titans were 7-3, and the Jags were 3-7 after Week 11. Fast-forward to Week 11 of the 2023 season, and the Jags are 7-3, with the Titans at 3-7.

Vrabel has done enough to remove himself from any true pressure, with a current 51-41 record as the Titans head coach and four winning seasons in five years. This includes playoff appearances in three straight years from 2019-2021, including a trip to the AFC Championship Game following the 2019 campaign and earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC just two years ago.

However, if the Titans' 2024 season carries on from the 2022 collapse and a poor 2023 campaign, then questions may start to be asked of Vrabel, given the “what have you done for me lately” nature of the NFL.

Robert Saleh, New York Jets (Mild)

In some ways, Robert Saleh has been dealt a bad hand since taking over as the head coach of the New York Jets. While he's had a great defense for the past two years, he's been stung by horrific quarterback play.

They thought they had resolved this when they acquired Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, but the four-time NFL MVP went down for the season after just four plays. However, it was Saleh in that draft room when Zach Wilson was taken with the No. 2 overall pick, and that obviously hasn't worked out.

Saleh almost has a get-out-of-jail-free card with the Rodgers injury, but it was he who persisted with Wilson despite the BYU alum clearly not being good enough to be a starting quarterback at the NFL level.

Having a great defense will only get Saleh so far if the quarterback play continues to be lackluster, especially when backups such as Gardner Minshew and Joshua Dobbs have performed so well this season, the latter of whom they could've acquired when Rodgers went down.

If Rodgers comes back, plays to the level many expect, and takes them to the postseason in 2024, Saleh's job is likely safe. However, should they have seven or fewer wins, whether with Rodgers or not, it may be hard for the Jets front office to stick with their current head coach.

Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Mild)

Todd Bowles had a disappointing time as a head coach with the Jets but repaired his reputation as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator, whom he helped win Super Bowl 55. When Bruce Arians left his role prior to the 2022 season, Bowles was given the opportunity to take the step up.

Despite winning the NFC South, it was not an easy watch a season ago as the team went 8-9. While the Bucs have exceeded expectations to some extent in 2023 with Baker Mayfield taking over for Tom Brady, it's still not been a great campaign at 4-6.

Bowles is currently 12-15 as a head coach in the league through Week 11 of 2023 and has yet to have a winning season at this level since 2015. Already in his second job at this high level, Bowles is on thin ice and will need to see improvement either this year or next year if he wants a third opportunity at such a role.

He has undoubtedly been one of the great defensive coordinators of the 21st century but has yet to prove himself as a head coach. The pressure is mild for now, but his leash likely isn't too long.

Arthur Smith, Atlanta Falcons (Hot)

There was seemingly no pressure on Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith going into his third year in the role. With two straight 7-10 seasons, there was an understanding from the fanbase that this is a team in rebuild mode.

To have seven wins in each of his first two seasons was actually seen as an achievement by Smith, but that feeling has fallen off in 2023.

With a 4-6 record after Week 11, there is a lot of discontent from Falcons fans. Firstly, there is the quarterback situation, with neither Desmond Ridder nor Taylor Heinicke lighting it up. However, the weapons around them and their misuse have seemingly caused the most annoyance.

They took highly-rated running back Bijan Robinson eighth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft despite already having Tyler Allgeier, who impressed in 2022. With this pick, there was the expectation that Robinson would be the lead back in Atlanta.

However, after Week 11, they both share 125 carries each. Now, on the one hand, Smith is in some way protecting his backs by not overusing them early in their careers. But on the other hand, it does seem slightly strange to take a running back so high when the position is devaluing and then not to use them.

It doesn't end there, with wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts also being misused. London was a high draft pick in 2022 but has only had one game in 2023 with double-digit targets and even had just one target in the entire Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Pitts may have failed to live up to his college hype so far, but he has the same number of receptions as fellow tight end Jonnu Smith. It seems that Smith simply does not know how to use his offensive weapons, and it may cost him his job.

Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears (Hot)

With a 6-22 record since being hired as the Chicago Bears head coach in 2022, Matt Eberflus has been in charge of arguably the worst team in the league across the last two years. And it's hard to find many positives about his reign.

The only thing keeping him from being fired is that they may have two of the first five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the No. 1 overall selection thanks to this past spring's trade with the Carolina Panthers. With games still to come against the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, and a second matchup with the Green Bay Packers, they could even have the top two picks.

Whether this is getting Caleb Williams or giving current quarterback Justin Fields offensive weapons, this may be the turning point for the Bears franchise. However, it may not be and if they use two draft picks in the top five and still struggle, then it would be tough to justify Eberflus staying in the Windy City.

Ron Rivera, Washington Commanders (Scorching)

It is going to take a lot for Ron Rivera to remain as the Washington Commanders head coach beyond this season. He arrived in 2020 and did a strong job in taking the team to the playoffs, even if they had the worst record of any postseason participant that year.

Overcoming cancer that same year, this was one of the feel-good stories of the 2020 season and rightfully so. However, since then, it has been a tough watch for Washington fans.

While they may have had seven and eight-win seasons in the two years that followed, the Commanders currently stand at 4-8 and have a tough road to the playoffs. It has not just been the fact they have lost games but the manner of those defeats.

They conceded 37 points to the Bills in Week 3, 34 and 38 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Weeks 4 and 8, 40 to the Bears in Week 5, and 45 to the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 12 Thanksgiving meeting. Even when they beat the Broncos in Week 2, they gave up 33.

Week Opponent Points allowed 2 Broncos 33 3 Bills 37 4 Eagles 34 5 Bears 40 8 Eagles 38 12 Cowboys 45

With a point differential of -104, this is the 12th-worst in franchise history. The Commanders also are only 128 points away from conceding the most points in any season of their 92-year history. And with games to come against the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and another contest with the Cowboys, you can see things only getting worse for Rivera.

Brandon Staley, Los Angeles Chargers (Scorching)

In perhaps the hottest of hot seats is Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, who, like Rivera, likely doesn't have much time to turn things around. With games to come against the Baltimore Ravens, Broncos (twice), Bills, and Chiefs, the Chargers' remaining schedule is unlikely to do him any favors.

Whether it was the strange timeout call against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 of the 2021 season or the wild-card collapse against the Jaguars the following year, Staley has not been short of poor coaching decisions during his first NFL head coaching gig. And his response to a reporter after this season's Week 11 loss to the Packers suggests that the pressure is getting to him.

It will take an almighty run down the stretch for the Chargers to make the playoffs, and even that may not be enough to save Staley's job, especially if they go one and done. They simply cannot continue to waste the talents of quarterback Justin Herbert, who's already on his second head coach, the other being Anthony Lynn, who was fired after the 2020 season.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore may finally get his chance as an NFL head coach should Staley be fired. Perhaps his offensive mind can unlock this team’s potential, which will need to happen soon with the likes of wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back Austin Ekeler not getting any younger.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: 5 teams on the playoff bubble that will make the postseason