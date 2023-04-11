Rangers star Ryan Kent's future remains in doubt amid exit talk from Ibrox, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Speculation surrounding a move away from Glasgow has clouded the forward's campaign and Jones believes Kent could be on his way out of Rangers this summer.

Rangers transfer news - Ryan Kent

As per a recent report by Football Insider, Rangers retain hopes of tying Kent down to a new long-term deal, despite rumours of an imminent departure.

Kent's current deal with the club is set to expire in the summer, with the Scottish giants said to be pushing for a last-minute extension.

It comes amid mass speculation surrounding a number of key players at Ibrox, with Kent one of seven first-teamers out of contract at the end of the season.

The report suggests Rangers boss Michael Beale views Kent - who signed for Rangers in a deal worth £7.5 million four years ago - as an integral part of his plans and is said to be pushing the Oldham-born attacker to extend his stay in Scotland.

However, as a result of the uncertainty surrounding his future, interest in Kent's services has started to grow, with talk of a move to a Premier League side already in the pipeline.

A report by the same outlet from last month hinted Leeds United were one side monitoring Kent's situation at Rangers, having earmarked the forward as a potential summer signing.

Given he has less than six months on his existing contract, Kent is now able to speak to clubs outside of Scotland surrounding a transfer.

What has Dean Jones said about Kent's future at Rangers?

When asked about what could come next for Kent at Rangers, transfer insider Jones hinted a move away from the club looked most likely.

On the 26-year-old, Jones said: "You look at somebody like Kent, who is obviously a very talented player, but sometimes I think you can get too comfortable at a club or you just need a change of environment to spark something fresh in terms of your form.

"I did think he would end up staying at Rangers, but I'm starting to have doubts about that now. I think it actually might be the end of the road there.”

How has Kent performed for Rangers this season?

While unlikely to be remembered as a classic campaign in blue for Kent, the attacker has still enjoyed plenty of positive moments for Rangers.

Across his 43 appearances in all competitions so far, Kent has notched up a modest 13 goal contributions, of which include 10 assists (Transfermarkt).

A creative asset for Beale's Champions League-chasing side, should he depart at the end of the campaign, Rangers will be losing one of their most potent attacking threats.

No player in the Rangers squad has assisted more times than Kent in the league this season, indicating his clear worth for the club and the reason why they're pushing so hard to tie him down to a new deal.