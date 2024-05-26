Highlights Conor McGregor is gearing up to make his long-awaited return to UFC at UFC 303 on the 29th of June.

From turning up late, to tweeting and deleting, we've predicted eight things that will almost definately happen between now and fight night.

McGregor is fighting Michael Chandler in his return, after the two were both coaches on the recent series of The Ultimate Fighter.

Over the years, UFC fans have come to know former UFC double champion Conor McGregor well. His every move is documented, almost always by his own social media. He's become predictable in many aspects of his life, yet still maintained the element of surprise in other areas.

As he prepares to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, we have taken a look ahead and tried to predict what we think will happen between night and fight night on the 29th of June.

He Will be Late

Conor McGregor has a history of being fashionably late to press conferences

If you place bets on anything on this list, this will be the one to do it on. McGregor is on his own schedule, and he doesn't care about anyone else's time. McGregor has made it his habit to be fashionably late to press conferences in the past, and we don't expect that trend to end anytime soon. In 2015, he showed up 30 minutes late for the UFC 229 presser. UFC president Dana White and his opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov were on time, though, the Russian refused to wait for McGregor and left before the Irishman had even arrived. When he did finally show up, he delivered one of his iconic taglines, “He knew what he signed up for. The traffic was kind of heavy. There must be a McGregor fight.”

He Will Wear Something Noteworthy

Conor McGregor loves loud colors and prints and never holds back in fashion

Conor McGregor teases WWE switch after huge news breaks

McGregor's fashion has always been a big talking point. From his big white fur coat to his "f*** you" pinstripe suit, McGregor never fails to make a statement with his clothing. We don't expect this time to be any different. We'll have a few different chances to see McGregor's clothes during pre-fight media day and the pre-fight press conference, plus whatever appearances he makes on his own social media. Expect some designer clothes and all-out bling from the highest-paid UFC fighter ever.

He Will do Something Controversial

McGregor's track record hasn't always been squeaky clean

Let's hope this one doesn't happen, but knowing McGregor, it probably will. Notorious has said and done some wild things over the years, from throwing a dolly through a bus window, to throwing water bottles at a press conference. We don't expect a more tame McGregor, especially if his opponent, Michael Chandler, can somehow touch a nerve. We expect something outlandish from McGregor during or before fight week.

A New Tagline Will be Born

McGregor's one-liners have carried him far in the sport. Fans and fighters still use phrases like "red panty night" and "who the fook is that guy?" in their own fight trash talk, and we don't expect McGregor to recycle old material. With a fresh opponent will come fresh trash talk and something meme-worthy is sure to come out of his mouth at some point.

His Walk-out Will be Iconic

McGregor's walkout at UFC 189 will go down in history as one of the best of all time. He was sung out by Sinead O'Connor, who performed Foggy Dew live. It was the first-ever live walkout performance in the UFC's history. Now that O'Connor has passed, we'll have to see how he does his next walk-out. Perhaps it will be a tribute to his friend, or maybe he'll even choose a different song. We expect McGregor to take his time and soak in the moment.

He Will Threaten to Retire

McGregor has an uncanny way of creating an all-out panic. The perfect way to do that is to threaten to just not show up to the fight. He's threatened it before and some of those retirements lasted a long time. We would not be shocked if McGregor used his presence as a way to taunt Chandler and get him worrying about his paycheck come fight week.

A Tweet and Delete Will Happen

It wouldn't be a normal day on Twitter if McGregor didn't tweet something and then delete it four seconds later. In the lead-up to the fight, we don't expect that to change. He'll probably tweet something harmful, threatening or cryptic, leave it up long enough to get a screenshot and go viral, then delete it like it never happened. Maybe he's doing it right now while you are reading this.

Related 7 Fights That Make Sense For Conor McGregor if he Extends His UFC Deal There are lot of fights that make sense for Conor McGregor if he extends his UFC deal. Here are seven.

He will set a Record

Technically, the gate has already set a record, so this one can already be checked off. But don't expect those pre-fight historic moments to slow down anytime soon. Perhaps he'll set a record for the biggest weigh-in crowd or press conference attendance? Maybe he'll set a record by announcing a massive fight purse or huge new pre-fight sponsorship. Whatever happens, he'll make sure he does it better than anyone ever has. McGregor fights Chandler as the headliner of UFC 303 on the 29th of June at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.