Highlights John Fury has, unsurprisingly, made the headlines after he clashed with a member of Oleksandr Usyk's team.

Tyson's father was left with blood dripping from his face ahead of his son's mouthwatering showdown with the Ukrainian.

The 59-year-old is no stranger when it comes to heated encounters and has made a name for himself for all the wrong reasons over the years.

John Fury is no stranger when it comes to major outbursts. Despite being a former professional boxer himself, Fury Snr has shot to fame during his sons' careers in the sport.

The Fury clan are a closely-knit family, with Tyson regarded as the most famous seeing as he's the WBC heavyweight king of the world. He has the opportunity to become the undisputed champion against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

That said, it still hasn't stopped Tyson's father, John, from stealing a bit of the limelight in the past. Over the last few years, the 59-year-old has become a popular figure in boxing. Some may argue that it's for all the wrong reasons as he always tends to be at the heart of something negative during fight week.

From flipping and smashing tables to calling out several members of the boxing community, we take a look at the times John has completely lost it.

8 John Fury Left Bloodied After Altercation With Oleksandr Usyk Camp

Tension appeared to rise between the two camps

John was left with blood dripping from his head after his son Tyson and Usyk's camps clashed in Saudi Arabia ahead of the undisputed clash.

Footage has emerged on social media of a huge bust-up between the two camps. Tyson's father, John, never backs down from an altercation and a clip has shown him headbutting a young member of Usyk's team.

John was first reported to have been involved in a heated altercation with a large member of their rival's team. As he walked away from that, one of Usyk's younger team members appeared to get in the way and received a headbutt from the WBC champ’s dad.

According to the Mirror, shouting was heard between the two teams, with video capturing a member of the Usyk team going face-to-face with John, with chants of ''Fury" and "Usyk" being led by the respective teams.

John could then be heard saying to Usyk's team: "We ain't going nowhere, we don't go nowhere!" Fury's brother Shane was also furious as he shouted: "Is that not f****ng daft? Stupid b****rd, show some respect. Is that not stupid getting in someone's face you f****ng p****."

7 Flipping and Smashing Tables at a KSI Event

He was supposed to be supporting his son

Ahead of Tommy Fury's showdown with social media star KSI, John erupted on stage while supporting his son at a press conference in Manchester.

The 59-year-old was left furious after KSI mocked the Fury name. John rose from his chair and shouted ''The Fury's are the best fighters in the world'' to cut Logan Paul - who was also fighting on the card - off mid-way through his speech.

John continued: ''The Fury's dominate. We are the best men in the world. We will fight anybody in our way.'' To which KSI responded: ''Why is Tyson Fury ducking Oleksandr Usyk then? Why is he ducking Oleksandr Usyk?''

As expected, John was left outraged by KSI's comments and yelled: ''Full of s***. Full of s***. Shut up 'mother******. Come fight me now instead of talking all this bull**** about people's f****** b*******.

''We are fighting men. My son [pointing to Tommy] will fight him now [pointing to KSI] and then fight anyone else who wants it. Now, lets get the f****** ball rolling.

''Get the cake and shove it up your a*** hole before I do it. All these little f****** kids. I am a machine. Me! Can anyone question who I am here? I will take them.''

He finished by knocking the microphones over and flipping his and KSI's table over. The YouTuber-turned-boxer was left furious and jumped up to square up to the 59-year-old.

6 Ripping off His Shirt and Calling Out Jake Paul

The rivalry between the Fury's and Paul's have been going on for three years

Back in 2022, Fury Snr ripped off his shirt and joined his son in the ring and called out Jake Paul. The incident came just moments after John's son went the distance with Rolly Lambert on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather's exhibition bout with YouTuber Deji.

John immediately confronted Paul - who was commenting on the event - after the fight. "You're a miserable old man. Come fight me right now then," Paul yelled at Fury Snr, who responded: "Forget my son, I'm the king of the bare-knuckle man." The 59-year-old was then joined by his son who said: "There's a certain b**** from ringside that I want in the ring now. Tell him to get in here because he would never have the b**** to get in here and fight a man of this calibre on a few hours notice."

While John never got the chance to fight Paul, Tommy did, with the former Love Island star going on to beat 'The Problem Child' via a split decision back in February last year.

5 His Violent Threat to Deontay Wilder

'The Bronze Bomber' fought John's son Tyson three times

Tyson has gone toe-to-toe with Deontay Wilder three times in his professional career so far. The first ended in a controversial draw, while the other two saw 'The Gypsy King' finish the American. Ever since the trilogy, Wilder has continued to reignite the pair's bitter feud.

In an interview with the Mirror last year, Tyson's father, John, admitted he never liked the American heavyweight and even issued a threat to 'The Bronze Bomber.'

"I just think Wilder is a horrible, decrepit man I just don't like him at all. He can't take a loss,'' he said. "If I was a young man like Tyson, we would have had a roll around on the carpet. I would have hit him both hands straight in the mouth, but I haven't bred a son like me. Tyson's a great boxer but he doesn't have my fire. If a man insults me I will hit him straight in the mouth. I said to Tyson 'why don't you hit him?' He should have been hit.

"Even Jake Paul handled his defeat well and has gone back to the drawing board. He [Wilder] is now howling and screaming abuse, how can somebody cheat you when he has been knocked spark out? And all this glove business, everything is checked out with WBC officials. Wilder for my money is a sore loser, and he will never get respect from me."

4 Fury Snr Once Challenged David Haye to a Fight in the TV Studio

John has never been a fan of the former heavyweight champion

It's no secret that David Haye isn't a big fan of the Fury family. The former boxing world champion has consistently gone against picking Tyson whenever 'The Gypsy King' steps foot in the ring.

In 2021, John once challenged Haye to a fight at BT Sports TV studios. Fury Snr and 'The Hayemaker' had gone back and forth since the latter's exhibition win over Joe Fournier.

Speaking on the True Geordie Podcast, Fury Snr said: "He's had his day in the sun. Let's move on from David Haye now because at the end of the day the man's nothing to talk about.

"I'll tell him to his face. I'm up and down BT Sport every weekend every month if he wants to try pull me on it he can pull me on it and we'll have a fight there and then. Fisticuffs, me and him. Like he don't respect a Fury I don't respect him. Enough said about him."

3 His Clash With Anthony Taylor

John had to be held back by security

The 59-year-old was held back by security during a fiery exchange with Tommy's former rival, Anthony Taylor. The war of words was ahead of John's son's fight with Paul Bamba in November 2022, with Taylor appearing on the same card.

The former MMA fighter was keen to get under Fury's skin throughout the press conference as he looked ahead to the upcoming bout. John was left livid with his son's words being interrupted. Taylor shouted: "I am fighting my guy Jack, I should be fighting Tommy Fury in the rematch. Come on you know that is not a match, you are fighting Bamba. We have unfinished business."

Taylor's comments clearly infuriated John, who stood up and shouted: "Be quiet or I'll knock you the f*** out." He then looked to approach the American as he took his jacket off and was held back by security.

2 Face-off Drama Ahead of Tyson's Fight With Dillian Whyte

Even Tyson had to hold his father back

Tyson had to hold his dad back as 'The Gypsy King's' face-off with Dillian Whyte threatened to boil over. As Fury approached his opponent, words were exchanged between John and a member of the 'Body Snatcher's' team as well as his brother.

'The Gypsy King' aimed to cool his father down, holding him back and ensuring that things didn't get out of hand. Following the commotion, Whyte added fuel to the fire by calling John an "idiot".

Whyte told BT Sport after the press conference: "Tyson Fury's dad needs to relax. My man's 600 years old, and he's stepping forward, trying not to let my guys get on the stage.

"I told him, 'John calm down, you're an adult. You keep shouting and screaming like a child, relax. It's our day. Why are you getting yourself involved, this is mine and your son's day. He's always trying to get in front of his son. I just said old man take it easy'."

Tyson, who helped calm the situation, said: "I've just prevented a big ruckus on stage. People want a big ruckus, they want to see punching and screaming, but let the two boxers do a fight and enjoy it. It's not for entourages to get involved."

1 His X-rated Shot at Jake Paul's Girlfriend

It even left Tommy Fury's partner Molly-Mae Hague upset

The controversial father had to defend himself after upsetting Tommy's partner Molly-Mae Hague. His comments were made ahead of 'TNT's' fight with Paul in December 2021. The bout was eventually called off as Fury pulled out with an injury, and they didn't square off until February 2023.

The big talking point from the pre-fight press conference three years ago was a crude remark Fury Snr made to Paul and his then-girlfriend, Julia Rose.

In a later interview with DAZN, as per the Manchester Evening News, John defended himself, saying: "He was messaging him graphic stuff about his girlfriend. When I saw him, he started swearing first and I don't even swear, but what I said I said.

"When you listen to the graphic stuff Jake Paul is saying about Tommy's girlfriend which isn't nice, the girl was very upset by it and I think my emotions got the better of me. These things happen in life, but do I regret what I said? No, I don't."

In the same press conference, John came close to punching a television screen with Paul's face on it. "You thank your lucky stars that I'm banned from your country," he told 'The Problem Child' before standing up and appearing to square off with the TV.