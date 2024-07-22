Highlights Fantasy Premier League will be more competitive than ever thanks to smarter pricing forcing players to make tougher decisions on big-name stars.

Moves during the remainder of the summer transfer window could lead to current outcasts being shrewd options thanks to the promise of more game time.

Players may be forced into a rethink if switches involving low-cost stars in the game are completed ahead of the August 30 deadline.

As we sit down to draw up first drafts for a new season of Fantasy Premier League, it is worth considering a few players who could be on the move this summer.

The game appears set to be more competitive than ever this term, with smarter pricing that is going to force players to make tougher decisions over the best assets.

But there could be some hidden gems in the game when we consider the moves that may still open up during the remainder of the transfer window.

There is still a long way to go ahead of the August 30 deadline, and some of the players who do not currently seem tempting may soon look different.

Here, GIVEMESPORT reveals eight names that are in mind for transfers which could elevate their status or simply give them more game time to make an impact on the game.

Marc Guehi

FPL price: £4.5m

Even as part of the Crystal Palace team next season, this feels like a good value pick. But Marc Guehi has caught the attention of clubs across the Premier League.

Manchester United and Arsenal’s interest has waned slightly yet Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea all still have eyes for the Eagles' centre-back after his brilliant Euro 2024 displays.

Other England defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker are rated at £1million higher in the game, and Kieran Trippier is valued at £6million.

If Guehi joins a side that brings an even better chance of clean sheets, there should be a sudden pile-on to sign him.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

FPL price: £4.5m

There is not much scope for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to have a significant impact at Manchester United, but the Red Devils are open to him leaving and West Ham United are keen.

A move like that could open him up to a whole new world of owners in FPL.

In his final season at Crystal Palace during the 2018/19 season, Wan Bissaka played 35 games, and he then reproduced those sorts of numbers in his first two campaigns at Old Trafford.

If he joins the Hammers, we would be looking at him having the potential to feature heavily once again and, under head coach Julen Lopetegui, the right-back would give owners some belief he could be one of the best players in the game at this price level.

Scott McTominay

FPL price: £5m

Fulham and Tottenham are being linked with Scott McTominay, and we have learned that this is a player that can exceed expectations on his day.

If he moves to London, game time would be extended and so too could his points potential as we have seen how he has a knack for scoring goals when a manager uses him effectively.

McTominay returned 98 points last season from a struggling Manchester United midfield - that is the same FPL output as Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne.

If he makes a transfer this season that fits his profile well, there is every chance he could be matching players in the £6.5m bracket.

Scott McTominay's Fantasy Premier League statistics in the last four seasons 2023/24 2022/23 2021/22 2020/21 Points 98 36 68 91 Starts 18 10 0 0 Goals scored 7 1 1 4 Clean sheets 7 4 8 9 Bonus points 5 2 2 4 Assists 1 0 2 2 Statistics correct as of 19/07/2024

Reiss Nelson

FPL price: £5m

West Ham, Fulham and Crystal Palace have been showing interest in Arsenal's Reiss Nelson, who is keen to raise his status by becoming the main man at another club.

There have been flashes of brilliance at the Emirates Stadium and, if he had the capability to show that on a more regular basis, he could become a bargain buy.

Nelson is keen to move to another London club and should get his wish by the start of the season.

Emile Smith Rowe

FPL price: £5.5m

Fulham and Crystal Palace have seen bids knocked back for Emile Smith Rowe, but there is an expectation he will leave Arsenal.

The creative midfielder is very highly-rated and even top figures within Arsenal are not fully convinced they want to lose him.

If he stays at Arsenal, even at this low level, there is not much temptation to pick him because minutes will be so hard to come by. But if he makes a transfer and is hungry to prove a point, back him to return to a level way beyond this price-point.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emile Smith Rowe was limited to just 346 minutes of Premier League action during the 2023/24 campaign, while he was restricted to only three starts

Armando Broja

FPL price: £5.5m

Armando Broja had a frustrating period on loan at Fulham last season, when a few FPL players would have been tempted to initially take a gamble on him.

Now back at Chelsea, the chances are strongly in favour of him leaving before the season starts.

One of the clubs interested has been Wolverhampton Wanderers, and a switch like that could give FPL players an urge to give him one more chance. His quality has been clear in the past, he just needs the platform to show it.

Jhon Duran

FPL price: £6m

Jhon Duran has been pursued by Chelsea and, more recently, West Ham. If the Colombia international starts to be seen as a regular starter in the Premier League, he will become one of the best options to fill out any squad as the third forward.

West Ham had backed away from a deal for the Aston Villa striker, but there is scope for them to go back to the negotiating table if other deals do not come off.

Only three of his 23 appearances last season were from the start, and he ended the campaign with five goals. It would be wise to back him to return at a decent rate if he gets a vote of confidence as a starting striker at a top-flight team.

Eberechi Eze

FPL price: £7m

Tottenham are fond of Eze, who is cheaper than James Maddison by £500,000 and scored more points than him in the game last season.

His style of play makes him exactly the sort of player we all want in our team - and his pricing is tempting even while he is still at Crystal Palace.

If Eze moves up a level and is seen to be getting decent game time, he has every chance of becoming every bit as good an asset as some of the players currently in the £7.5million-£8.5million zone.

