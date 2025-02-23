Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been showered with praise after his superb performance against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon - with Liverpool ECHO writer Matt Addison stating that the Hungarian midfielder could have even chased referee Anthony Taylor down the tunnel after the game, such was his high energy.

The Reds took a giant leap to the Premier League title with a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium, going 11 points clear of Arsenal with just 11 games to go in the top-flight. Arne Slot's men were in control from the get-go, and Szoboszlai's neat assist for Mohamed Salah after 15 minutes saw the Egyptian return the favour for the former RB Leipzig star to smash home shortly after the half-hour mark.

Addison: Szoboszlai 'Full of Energy' as Man City Swept Aside

The Hungarian put in one of his best ever performances for the club

But beyond his end product, the Hungarian showed no signs of fatigue from start to finish, and his pressing is one of the most impressive facets of his game - which Addison alluded to by joking that the midfielder probably chased the match official down the tunnel after the whistle in pursuit of the match ball.

Dominik Szoboszlai's Man City vs Liverpool statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Shots 3 1st Assists 1 =1st Key Passes 1 =2nd Dribbles 1 =2nd Goals 1 =1st Match rating 8.05 2nd

Writing in the Liverpool ECHO, Addison waxed lyrical about Szboszlai's performance, stating:

"One of the midfielders who has looked full of energy even with so many minutes under his belt. He added a second goal in the game and never, ever stopped. He probably followed the referee, Anthony Taylor, down the tunnel to continue chasing after the ball even with the final whistle long gone."

Szoboszlai hadn't been at his best in terms of output this season prior to the short trip to Manchester - but a goal and an assist in such a big game has shown his value to Slot in the hole behind Liverpool's hugely talented front three.

His non-stop pressing, flair on the ball and clever movement allowed their electric stars to blossom, and that was evidenced today by his goal and his assist to Curtis Jones, despite the effort being ruled out by VAR after he had strayed marginally offside in the build-up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominik Szoboszlai has 23 goal contributions in 80 games for Liverpool.

If Szoboszlai can keep up his form until the end of the season, it's not beyond the realms of possibility that the Reds can secure a huge treble in the Premier League, League Cup and the Champions League.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-02-25.

Related Jamie Carragher Says He’s Not the ‘Biggest Fan’ of Current Liverpool Star Jamie Carragher thinks one Liverpool ace needs to provide more to his team - but previous comments suggest Arne Slot doesn't agree.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.