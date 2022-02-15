Manchester City will be hoping 2023 is the year they can finally end their wait for a European title.

The Citizens have won everything there is to win in English football over the past decade but have repeatedly come up short in their attempts for European success.

City have suffered some heartbreaking exits from the Champions League. Their elimination from the 2018/19 competition was no doubt their most painful.

Pep Guardiola's side were drawn to face Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals of the competition.

City looked to be heading out on away goals. They desperately needed a goal in stoppage-time to avoid elimination.

City thought they had got the goal they so desperately craved when Raheem Sterling netted with virtually the last kick of the game.

It was absolute mayhem inside the Etihad Stadium. However, the fans' joy was about to turn into despair.

VAR announced they were checking the goal and shortly after the goal was ruled out for offside.

City were absolutely heartbroken.

In the aftermath of the match, a reporter was interviewing City fans outside the stadium.

And one supporter was not aware that Sterling's goal was ruled out and actually thought they had won the game.

It made for a comical moment and you can relive it below...

Reporter: 'I know you are very disappointed…'

Man City fan: 'Very disappointed? We won?'

Reporter: 'No it was disallowed…'

Man City fan: 'Was it?'

Reporter: 'Yeah, seriously. I'm just seeing it. It's disallowed.'

The City supporter then took time to process what he was being told and thought it was 'unbelievable'.

That's the best example of why you should never leave a match before the final whistle.

Spurs went on to make the final, where they lost to Premier League rivals Liverpool. City's wait for a Champions League trophy goes on, but they are favourites to win it all in 2023.