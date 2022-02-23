Have you ever imagined what it must feel like to line up for your club before a huge Champions League fixture?

One Manchester United fan who doesn’t need to imagine the feeling is a guy named Karl Power, who blagged his way into the pre-match team photo before a huge quarter-final second leg clash against Bayern Munich in April 2001.

As Man Utd’s players lined up for the customary pre-match photo, captain Roy Keane noticed the random man with ‘Cantona’ and a number seven on his back stood next to Andy Cole.

How on earth did Power manage to pull off such an audacious stunt in front of 60,000 people at the Olympiastadion, plus millions more watching around the world on television?

“We planned it like a military campaign and brought three United kits with us – red, white and blue,” Power told The Sun in 2001, per Planet Football.

“Then we found out where the team were staying and got one of the directors to tell us what colour they’d be wearing.

“We then went back and rehearsed it all in our hotel room. We got a taxi to the ground, pretended we were with a TV crew, and the gatemen let us in.

“We managed to get down to pitchside and waited for the players to come out of the tunnel.

“Then with 20 minutes ’till kick-off, we saw an opening where there were no stewards and a couple of us walked all the way round the running track and ended up behind the goal.

“We sat with the photographers watching the warm-up. Then, when the teams walked out, I went to the players’ entrance and knew nothing was going to stop me.”

Video: Karl Power blags his way into Man Utd line-up

The stunt was executed to absolute perfection. Here’s how it looked on TV:

Remarkable scenes.

The plan was nearly foiled by Gary Neville, who was told in no uncertain terms by Power to stay quiet.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2016, Power said: “[Neville] points at me and says, ‘Who’s that?’, and I say to him, ‘Shut it, Gary, you grass, I’m doing it for [Eric] Cantona’.”

Power, an unemployed labourer at the time, admitted: “It’s still the best day of my life.”

United failed to reach the 2000-01 Champions League semi-finals that evening after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Bayern but Power’s stunt was the biggest talking point in Britain’s newspapers the following morning.

“It must be the biggest and best football sting of all time,” Power, who briefly came a minor celebrity following the prank, said days after the match.

What did Karl Power do afterwards?

The Man Utd fan clearly enjoyed his brief taste of the limelight because he went on to make an unexpected appearance at Headingley, coming out to bat during a test match between England and Australia.

Then, in 2002, he played a warm-up rally for Tim Henman on Centre Court at Wimbledon, despite only picking up a racket for the first time that morning.

He was also banned from Old Trafford for life in 2003 after invading the pitch before a match against United’s fierce rivals Liverpool, according to Bleacher Report.

Alongside some friends, Power re-enacted a famous goal scored by Diego Forlan against Liverpool at Anfield earlier that season.

However, blagging his way into the United line-up before a massive Champions League fixture is always likely to be his most infamous prank.