Highlights Trophies define a footballer's career, and even the greatest players are remembered for the silverware they've lifted.

Some notable players, such as Antonio Di Natale and Giuseppe Signori, have never won a trophy despite their individual achievements.

Harry Kane, while yet to win a major trophy, has the potential to change that with his move to Bayern Munich and his chances with England in the European Championships.

Trophies are everything in football. When footballers look back on their career, they will look at their winners' medals and everything they've achieved in the game. They might not remember how many goals they've scored or how well they played in certain games. Instead, trophies they lifted will be remembered above everything else.

Some of the world's greatest players have won trophies galore. If you play for one of Europe's biggest clubs, it's almost impossible not to get your hands on some silverware each season. Dani Alves and Lionel Messi currently hold the record of the most-winningest footballer in history with 43 trophies.

But we're not here to celebrate successful players. Instead we want to look to the other side of the spectrum. That's because we want to find out who are the very best players to have NEVER won a trophy? You might be surprised at some. of the prestigious names in the list...

Antonio Di Natale

Di Natale was a proper goalscorer, bagging 227 goals in 446 matches for Udinese. He also represented Italy on 42 occasions, scoring 11 times. But with only two permanent clubs - Empoli and Udinese - he didn't stand much chance of winning a club honour while he missed out on a place at the 2006 World Cup. He did play in the Euro 2012 final but lost 4-0 to Spain. On a personal level, Di Natale won Italy's Football of the Year in 2010 while he won Serie A's Golden Boot in 2009/10 and 2010/11 with 29 and 28 goals respectively.

Giuseppe Signori

From one brilliant Italian striker to another. Signori scored more than 250 goals during his career at the likes of Lazio and Bologna. If he had stayed at Lazio for three more years, he'd have won the Coppa Italia, Cup Winners’ Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Serie A title. Like Di Natale, he also won the Serie A Golden Boot but on three occasions - the 1992/93, 1993/94 and 1995/96 seasons for Lazio.

During his career, Signori admitted that Premier League clubs were interested in him, saying: “Arsenal and Newcastle have made the best offers but I can't deny that Manchester United and Chelsea have also made advances," he told Corriere dello Sport in January 1997. “They offered me a contract of five billion lire a year [£2m]. It's a mind-boggling amount.”

However, Signori stayed in Italy - a decision he may regret to this day without a trophy to his name.

On the international stage, he scored seven times and was an unused substitute in the 1994 World Cup final against Brazil, where Italy lost on penalties.

Bernd Schneider

Schneider might just be one of the unluckiest players in football history. The German came second in the Bundesliga on two occasions, was a losing finalist in the German Cup twice and was a runner-up in both the Champions League and World Cup. The midfielder played 81 times for Germany but somehow managed to avoid winning anything.

Matthew Le Tissier

The Southampton legend once said: “I knew I probably wouldn’t win any honours, but when you’re at a club that size, staying in the Premier League for 16 years gave me as much pleasure as winning a medal if I’d gone somewhere else.”

You can't quite put that in a trophy cabinet, can you?

Le Tissier was a sensational player and has a list of personal accolades as long as his arm. They include PFA Young Player of the Year, Southampton's Player of the Year on three occasions, Most assists in a Premier League season, Goal of the Season and an entry into the PFA Team of the Year.

If you're unsure quite how good Le Tissier was, Xavi once admitted his household was 'obsessed' with him.

"In Catalonia there used to be a half-hour programme every Monday where they'd show the best goals from the Premier League," Xavi said. "Every week, Matt Le Tissier would be on the show. I'm talking outrageous, sickening goals.

"Straight in the top corner, left-foot flick and then right over a defender and score against Newcastle. We used to say: 'This guy, Le Tissier, is outrageous and he never goes to a big team. He stays at Southampton. It's incredible. He could play for anyone.' Our whole house was obsessed with him."

Yildiray Basturk

Like Schneider, Basturk was part of the 'Bayer Neverkusen' curse. The midfielder faced Real Madrid in the 2002 Champions League final with the German club but could do nothing to stop Zinedine Zidane being Zinedine Zidane.

Spells at Bochum, Hertha and Stuttgart in Germany didn't bring him any closer to a trophy. The midfielder also came third in both the 2002 World Cup and 2003 Confederations Cup for Turkey.

Rob Lee

Okay, Lee did win the First Division with Newcastle but that's not a major trophy. It wasn't for a lack of trying at Newcastle, though. Between 1996 and 1999, Lee twice finished second in the Premier League and was twice a losing finalist in the FA Cup. He was also named in the 1995/96 PFA Team of the Year.

For England, Lee 21 times and was in the squad for the 1998 World Cup. But heartbreak against Argentina int the quarter finals ended Lee's and England's hopes of winning in France.

Stan Collymore

Collymore was once the most exciting prospect in English football, but he finished his career without a major trophy to his name - that's despite 28 goals in 64 league games for Liverpool. He did help Nottingham Forest earn promotion to the Premier League earlier in his career with a second-placed finish. He then led Forest to third place in the top-flight which saw him become one of the hottest properties in the country.

Collymore did play for a club during a time when they won a trophy. However, he was cup-tied for Leicester's League Cup triumph in 2000 and failed to get a medal.

He also only managed three appearances for England.

Luigi Di Biagio

If Schneider is the unluckiest player in football history, then Di Biagio is a very close second. If you looked at Di Biagio's career which shows he played for Roma for four years in the 90s, Inter for four years in the early noughties and represented Italy 31 times, you'd guess that he picked up a number of trophies.

However, thanks to a lot of heartbreak, he somehow didn't. He was a runner-up in Serie A in 2002-03, a runner-up in the Coppa Italia in 1999-00, a runner-up in the Suppercoppa in 2000 a runner-up in the European Championship with Italy in 2000 as well as losing in semi-finals of the Champions League and UEFA Cup.

You've got to feel for him.

Steve Bull

Bull was good enough to score four England goals in 13 matches but his desire to stay at Wolves for basically his whole career limited his chances of winning a major trophy. His 300+ goals for the club did help them win the Third Division, Fourth Division and the Football League Trophy, though.

Cristiano Doni

Doni played most of his career at Atalanta and even appeared for Italy at the 2002 World Cup but to no avail. He did, however, win a Serie C1 title with Bologna and three Serie B titles with Bologna, Brescia and Atalanta. No, they don’t count.

Jonny Haynes

We're going way back for this one. Haynes played for Fulham between 1952–1970, scoring almost 150 league goals. He also played 56 times for England including 22 as captain. However, he played his final match for his country in 1962 - four years before the Three Lions won the World Cup.

Despite not winning a trophy, he did become the first player to be paid £100 a week and finished third in the Ballon d'Or in 1961.

Socrates

Wait? How did Socrates not win a trophy during his career? Socrates is one of the greatest players in Brazilian history, playing 60 times over seven years and scoring 22 goals. He represented his country in two World Cups and even captained them in 1982.

However, other than a couple of regional titles at Botafogo, Corinthians and Flamengo in his native country, Socrates failed to lift a trophy during his illustrious career.

Harry Kane

And so we come to Kane. He may be one of the greatest strikers the Premier League has ever seen but Kane has suffered heartbreak in his career when it comes to winning trophies. He's finished runner-up in two League Cup finals, a Champions League final and the European Championships. He even came third in the Premier League title race when it looked as though Spurs would pip Leicester to the league.

But surely Kane won't remain on this list for too much longer following his move to Bayern Munich. The German club have won 11 Bundesliga titles in a row and, even if they somehow don't make it 12-in-a-row, they are also favourites for the German cup. And they're always there or thereabouts when it comes to the Champions League.

But let's not rule out Kane's chances of leading England to European Championship glory in 2024 with the Three Lions heading into the tournament as favourites.