In 2016, a 17-year-old Kylian Mbappe was emerging into one of Ligue 1's biggest stars with Monaco. The Frenchman was one of the hottest properties in world football and was named in Marca's XI of best European players aged 18 or under. But who else made the Spanish publication's side? And, seven years on, how are those that featured faring?

The best European U18 XI in 2016 - where are they now?

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Where were they in 2016? AC Milan

Where are they in 2023? Paris Saint-Germain

Donnarumma became AC Milan's starting goalkeeper at the age of just 16 and has since emerged into one of the best goalkeepers in world football. After 251 appearances for the Italian giants, Donnarumma made the move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. He has played 54 times for Italy and was named Player of the Tournament in Gli Azzurri's Euro 2020 triumph.

RB: Cristian Manea

Where were they in 2016? Mouscron (On loan from Viitorul)

Where are they in 2023? CFR Cluj

In 2016, Maena was 18 years old and on loan at Belgian outfit, Mouscron. He now turns out for CFR Cluj and helped them to five consecutive Liga I titles from 2018-2022. Manea has featured 22 times for Romania at the time of writing, scoring twice. He may not have hit the heights expected of him but he's still had a decent career.

CB: Joe Gomez

Where were they in 2016? Liverpool

Where are they in 2023? Liverpool

The athletic English defender started his career at Charlton Athletic and, after impressing in the Championship, he made the move to Liverpool in 2015. He's still at the Merseyside giants but injuries have curtailed his progress in recent years and he's now on the periphery of the first-team. He is yet to open his account for the club after 173 appearances.

CB: Reece Oxford

Where were they in 2016? West Ham

Where are they in 2023? FC Augsburg

Oxford made his West Ham debut at the age of 16 and, at the time of writing, is the eighth youngest player ever to appear in the Premier League. The Englishman was highly thought of and was even compared to Rio Ferdinand, but he has not been able to emulate the legendary Premier League defender. Oxford is now turning out for FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga. He played just three times in the 2022/23 season after a season riddled with injuries.

LB: Kieran Tierney

Where were they in 2016? Celtic

Where are they in 2023? Arsenal

In 2017, at the age of just 20, Tierney was named Celtic's captain. He played 170 times for the club, winning eight trophies, before joining Arsenal in 2019. The Scottish defender is now on the verge of a move away from the Gunners after being deemed surplus to requirements by Mikel Arteta.

CM: Renato Sanches

Where were they in 2016? Benfica

Where are they in 2023? PSG

When Marca compiled their XI back in 2016, Sancheswas viewed as the most talented youngster in the world. After starring for Portugal in their Euro 2016 triumph, where he was named Young Player of the Tournament, Sanches won the Golden Boy award. A move from Benfica to Bayern Munich followed but he failed to live up to expectations at the German club.

After a dismal loan spell with Swansea City, Sanches rebuilt his career at Lille. He earned a move to Paris Saint-Germain after guiding Les Dogues to the Ligue 1 title. The Portuguese midfielder is reportedly set to depart the Parisians after just one season and has been linked with a move to Roma.

CM: Youri Tielemans

Where were they in 2016? Anderlecht

Where are they in 2023? Aston Villa

Tielemans established himself in Anderlecht's first team at the age of just 16. After a successful two-year spell with Monaco, the midfielder made the £32 million move to Leicester City in 2019. The Belgian was largely terrific for Leicester City, with his best moment coming in the 2021 FA Cup final when he scored their winner. But his form waned in the 2022/23 season and, after the Foxes suffered relegation to the Championship, he moved to Aston Villa on a free transfer.

CM: Ruben Neves

Where were they in 2016? FC Porto

Where are they in 2023? Al-Hilal

Viewed as one of the best youngsters in the world in 2016, Neves made the surprise move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were in the Championship at the time, a year later. He was brilliant for Wolves during his six-year stint, scoring 30 times in 253 games for the club. He made a £47 million move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal this summer.

LW: Kylian Mbappe

Where were they in 2016? Monaco

Where are they in 2023? Paris Saint-Germain

We all know how Mbappe is getting on right now. The Frenchman made a blockbuster move to PSG in 2017 and he's gone from strength-to-strength ever since. He's now one of the best players in world football and looks a certainty to win the Ballon d'Or in the future. He's hit the back of the net on 243 occasions at club level and 40 times for France.

RW: Martin Odegaard

Where were they in 2016? Real Madrid

Where are they in 2023? Arsenal

Odegaard made his professional debut for Strømsgodset at the age of just 15 in 2014. A move to Real Madrid followed but he never made the grade at Los Blancos, being sent out on loan to four different clubs before making the permanent move to Arsenal in 2021. The Norwegian, who is now captain for both club and country, has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League.

ST: Dominic Solanke

Where were they in 2016? Vitesse (on loan from Chelsea)

Where are they in 2023? Bournemouth

At the start of 2016, Solanke was on loan at Vitesse and he shone in the Eredivisie, scoring seven times in 25 matches. He made the move to Liverpool that summer but he did not live up to expectations at the club. The youngster scored just once in 27 games for the Reds before making a £19 million move to Bournemouth in 2018. He didn't fare much better during his opening few seasons with the Cherries but he's continued to improve and is now one of the club's best players. Solanke made his solitary England appearance in 2017 and a second could well be on the horizon.