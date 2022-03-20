Highlights Fernando Torres named former Liverpool teammates Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso and Javier Mascherano in his all-time XI of players he played with.

Torres spent three and a half years at Liverpool, scoring 81 goals in 142 appearances.

The Spain striker also turned out for Atletico Madrid and Chelsea, and won the Champions League with the latter in 2012.

Fernando Torres is, in the eyes of many football fans, one of the best strikers of his generation. He was arguably the world’s most revered No.9 at his peak with Liverpool in the late-2000s, but his reputation as an elite-level striker took a nosedive following his £50million move to Stamford Bridge in January 2011.

Although he failed to produce his best form in West London, Torres still managed to add three prestigious titles to his collection: the FA Cup, the Europa League and, of course, the Champions League. Torres, who also enjoyed huge success on the International stage with Spain, then went on to play for AC Milan before returning to Atletico Madrid.

He brought the curtain down on his glittering career in 2019 following one season with Japanese outfit Sagan Tosu and currently works as the manager of Atletico’s B team, which competes in the third tier of Spanish football. Torres played with so many incredible players over the course of his career, but who would make it into his Ultimate XI?

Fernando Torres' all-time teammates XI Goalkeeper Jan Oblak Defender Carles Puyol Defender Diego Godin Defender John Terry Midfielder Javier Mascherano Midfielder Xabi Alonso Midfielder Steven Gerrard Midfielder Xavi Midfielder Andres Iniesta Striker David Villa Striker Fernando Torres

Goalkeeper and defence

Jan Oblak; Carles Puyol, Diego Godin, John Terry

Torres played alongside Jan Oblak during his second spell with Atletico Madrid and said of the Slovenian: “I played with him for three-and-a-half years at Atletico and he’s an amazing goalkeeper. It’s difficult to pick one goalkeeper but I will pick Jan Oblak.” Torres described his first defensive pick, Carles Puyol, as “a key player and amazing defender", and put Diego Godin and John Terry alongside him.

He added: "If i want to defend with three, three of them will be top defenders who can play together. There are no full-backs so I need the three centre-backs to play in position. Godin, Puyol and Terry are very good with the ball, and they are strong defenders, so we can defend with three all the time."

Midfield

Javier Mascherano, Xabi Alonso, Steven Gerrard, Xavi, Andres Iniesta

Torres packed his midfield, naming five fantastic players in it, with Argentina's Javier Mascherano kicking off the selection at the base of midfield. Torres said of Mascherano: “[He is] a player all teams need. Hard work, good with the ball, a player I loved playing alongside at Liverpool. Next to Mascherano will be Xabi Alonso - the perfect partner for him, as you can see during our time at Liverpool. Mascherano and Alonso are the perfect combination and will need Alonso’s quality on the ball to play.”

Related 10 Greatest Spanish Midfielders in Football History [Ranked] Spain have produced a countless number of superb footballers, here are ten of the best midfielders.

Torres struck up a brilliant understanding with Steven Gerrard during his time at Liverpool and it was not surprising that he gave the former England midfielder the nod. “In the advanced midfield position is Steven Gerrard. This is my icon player. I need Steven in the team. Any system, any team, a key player for me and obviously the most important player in that role as a No. 10. The best player I’ve played with. He’s the player that completed my game. There’s a before and after since I started playing with him, so icon player, captain of that team and I would be so happy to play with him again.”

Torres did not play alongside Xavi or Andres Iniesta at club level but the trio won three successive major international tournaments alongside each other, at Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012. "Andres Iniesta is one of the best Spanish players ever. Amazing with the ball and an intelligent player. Obviously, Iniesta has to be in the best team I played with. On the other hand you have Xavi Hernandez. Again, along with Iniesta, probably the two best Spanish players ever. Amazing memories together - one World Cup and two Euros. Many games together and every important goal that I scored with Spain, he (Xavi) was the player who gave me the assist."

Attack

David Villa, Fernando Torres

Another player Torres flourished alongside on the international stage is former Valencia and Barcelona striker David Villa. Villa and Torres were key attackers during Spain's period of dominance in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Of Villa, Torres said: “The all-time Spanish record goalscorer. Great memories together. We won many trophies with Spain and played many games together. We need his qualities and goals for the team.”

Rounding off the team was Torres himself. “The last striker I’d pick is myself because I’m sure that I would have many assists and score many goals [with these players]. It’s my Ultimate XI.”