Sergio Ramos has officially re-joined his boyhood club, Sevilla. The Spaniard, who was a free agent after his two-season spell with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end, was the subject of heavy interest with clubs from all around the world vying for his signature, including Galatasaray and Al-Ittihad. But, in the end, the 37-year-old opted to move back to Sevilla, who he first joined back in 1996 as a youngster.

Explaining the move, he said, per the Mirror: "I had the opportunity to continue in Paris for two years, but I didn't see it. I have always been moved by impulses and heart. Not by money. That's why I didn't go to Arabia or the MLS. That's why I risked the call until the minute 93 to sign for Sevilla. Sometimes everything happens for a reason and I believe in energy. For me it was a dream to return here.

“The time to return was now, as I could help the club in a delicate moment, and the economic issue has not been a problem because we solved it in five seconds. I’m looking forward to going home, it didn’t make sense to go anywhere else without going through here. It was a debt with my father, with my grandfather, with Sevilla and with Puerta, with many things that have meant a lot and I think it was the moment.”

Ramos has established himself as one of the greatest defenders in football history during his illustrious football career. As well as being a master at protecting his own net, he's also lethal in front of goal himself. He is a major threat from set-pieces and is also ice-cool when it comes to taking penalties. At the time of writing, the Spaniard has scored 135 goals in his career (106 at club level and 23 for Spain). But how does he rank among the highest goal scoring defenders in football history?

talkSPORT named the highest scoring defenders in football history back in 2021. The list features some legendary names and we have updated their findings following Ramos' move to Sevilla. View where he ranks below...

10 Franz Beckenbauer - 109 goals

Beckenbauer is widely recognised as one of the greatest players to have ever played the sport. The German's most productive spell came at Bayern Munich, where he notched 64 goals in 439 appearances, while he also found the back of the net regularly during two spells in America with New York Cosmos. 'Der Kaiser' scored 14 times for his country, including on four occasions during the 1966 World Cup.

9 Roberto Carlos - 113 goals

Considered one of the greatest left-backs in football history, Carlos enjoyed a highly successful football career that saw him star for the likes of Inter Milan and Real Madrid. He was deadly from free-kicks and whenever he was given an opportunity to have a go at goal, he often had a crack. His technique from set-pieces was simple: he just hit the ball as hard as he could. According to the Daily Star, he scored 49 goals from free-kicks during career, which is an incredible tally. He just misses out on a list of 12 players with the most free-kick goals in football history, though...

8 Paul Breitner - 113 goals

Breitner was prolific in his football career, which saw him feature for Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Eintracht Braunschweig. The vast majority of his goals came for the former, who he played for between 1970-1974 and 1978-1983. He notched 10 goals for West Germany and is one of just four players that managed to hit the back of the net in two World Cup finals (1974 and 1982).

7 Steve Bruce - 114 goals

A top class defender, Bruce also loved getting on the score sheet and he managed to do that 114 times during his football career. The Englishman started his career at Gillingham and played for Norwich City before joining Manchester United in 1988. He hit the back of the net on 52 occasions for the Red Devils and was their top goalscorer in the 1990/91 season as he notched 19 goals. After departing United in 1996, Bruce had short spells with Birmingham City and Sheffield United before hanging up his boots in 1999. Despite a quite brilliant career that saw him contribute both in defence and attack, Bruce never made an appearance for England.

Team Goals Gillingham 38 Norwich City 21 Manchester United 52 Birmingham City 3 Sheffield United 0

6 Graham Alexander - 130 goals

Alexander is one of the football's best ever penalty takers. The Scottish defender, who represented Scunthorpe United, Luton Town, Preston North End and Burnley during his career, scored 77 spot-kicks and had a success rate of over 90%, per Manchester Evening News. Surprisingly, Alexander failed to hit the back of the net in his 40 appearances for his county.

5 Sergio Ramos - 135 goals

The legendary Spanish defender is the only active player in the top 10. He hit the back of the net on 101 occasions for Real Madrid, while he also scored 23 times for his country. After six goals in two seasons for PSG - a modest tally by his standards - he will be looking to rediscover his goal scoring touch at Sevilla. Now 37, it's unlikely that he will move further up this list unless he plays into his 40s.

Team Goals Sevilla Atlético 2 Sevilla 3 Real Madrid 101 Paris Saint-Germain 6 Spain 23

4 Laurent Blanc - 153 goals

With 80 goals, Blanc remains Montpellier's record goal scorer. He scored over 10 league goals in four different seasons for the French club, with his best tally coming in the 1986–87 campaign where he hit the back of the net 18 times in 34 matches. Blanc went on to play for numerous top clubs including Napoli, Barcelona, Marseille and Inter Milan before hanging up his boots in 2003 following a short spell with Manchester United. The Frenchman also scored 16 times in 94 appearances for his country.

3 Fernando Hierro - 163 goals

Hierro could do it all. The Real Madrid legend, who also turned out for Valladolid, Al-Rayyan and Bolton Wanderers during his career, was a serious threat from set-pieces while he also took penalties and free-kicks. He scored 127 times for Real Madrid, including 53 goals in a three-season spell between 1991-1994. He also scored 29 times for Spain.

Team Goals Valladolid 3 Real Madrid 127 Al-Rayyan 3 Bolton Wanderers 1 Spain 29

2 Daniel Passarella - 175 goals

Despite standing at just five foot eight inches, Pasarella managed to establish himself as one of the greatest centre-backs ever during a superb football career. He was a prolific goal scorer, having managed to hit the back of the net on 101 occasions for River Plate. Pasarella, who captained Argentina to World Cup glory in 1978 and also featured in their triumphant side in 1986, also bagged plenty of goals in Italian football with Fiorentina and Inter Milan. He was the highest scoring defender in football history until he was overtaken by a certain Barcelona legend...

Team Goals Sarmiento 9 River Plate 101 Fiorentina 35 Inter Milan 15 Argentina 22

1 Ronald Koeman - 253 goals

To score 253 goals as a defensive minded player is absolutely staggering. The Dutchman was prolific in Dutch football with Groningen, Ajax and PSV before making the move to Barcelona in 1989. He hit the back of the net 88 times in six seasons with Barca, with his most famous goal coming in the 1992 European Cup final where he netted a late winner against Sampdoria. Koeman's record is astonishing and it may never, ever be beaten.