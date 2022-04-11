In terms of box office entertainment, no elite-level manager in history comes close to Jose Mourinho.

Even now, the Portuguese tactician regularly makes headlines for his antics in the dugout.

That much was seen during Roma's Europa League final loss to Sevilla.

Mourinho was animated throughout the match, picking up a yellow card for his antics.

Then, after his side's penalty shootout loss, he was seen waiting for the match officials in the car park before abusing them.

There’s no doubt that Mourinho will be remembered as one of the greatest managers in football history. Few coaches from past or present boast a CV anywhere near as impressive as his.

Over the course of his glittering career, Mourinho has won league titles in four different countries and lifted a host of cups, including the Champions League with FC Porto and Inter Milan.

He wasn’t able to win the Champions League during his three-year spell with Real Madrid (2010-2013) but beating Pep Guardiola’s legendary Barcelona side to the 2011-12 La Liga title was a huge achievement.

Madrid registered 100 points that season, scoring a remarkable 121 goals, thanks largely to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Spanish giants also narrowly missed out on a place in that season’s Champions League final, losing on penalties to Bayern Munich in the semis.

As for the Copa del Rey, they reached the quarter-finals before suffering a 4-3 aggregate defeat to fierce rivals Barcelona.

Why did Jose Mourinho wait for referee in car park?

Mourinho’s side came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in the second leg thanks to goals from Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, but it wasn’t enough to send Los Blancos through to the final four.

Madrid were shown seven yellow cards and one red (yes, Sergio Ramos was the player sent off, for those wondering) compared to Barça’s two yellows.

And Mourinho, irked by the officials’ decision-making, was keen to have words with the referee Fernando Teixeira Vitienes after the match.

The Madrid boss was photographed in the Camp Nou car park waiting for Teixeira - a picture which soon became a meme used on social media.

According to a report in Mundo Deportivo at the time, Mourinho is alleged to have said to the ref: “What an artist, how you like to screw up professionals!”

While the exact words might have been lost in translation, you get the idea.

And now you know where the meme originated from.