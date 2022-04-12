Arsene Wenger has always kept himself looking fit and healthy, but the legendary manager's remarkable physique in his 70s took everyone by surprise.

It seemed that Wenger had traded the dugout for the gym after photos emerged showing the Frenchman looking absolutely shredded while on holiday.

If you've watched 'Arsene Wenger Invincible' on Amazon Prime, you will know that 'Le Professeur' was always totally consumed by his role as Arsenal manager and had little time for anything outside the beautiful game. Even his family.

Yet while he is surely still a busy man in his role as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, it seems the 73-year-old manages to find at least a little more time these days to focus on his physical fitness.

Arsene Wenger's physique in his 70s

Check out Wenger's extraordinary physique below:

Talk about shredded! Although it seems the iconic manager has packed on a few extra kilograms of muscle mass as well.

Reaction to Wenger's physique

Reacting to Wenger's physique on social media, one football fan wrote: "Have they cast the new James Bond yet?"

Another said: "How does this man in his 70s look better with his shirt off than I do at 26??"

One wrote: "He's fitter than me and almost 40 years older. Damn I gotta rethink my habits."

And another commented: "This is Wenger at 72? I really need to sort myself out."

Another fan said: "‘How is Wenger body-shaming me at 72 years of age?"

And so on...

Proof that age really is just a number.

Impressive Wenger record at Arsenal

Wenger is unquestionably part of the conversation when it comes to the debate over the greatest Premier League managers.

In his 21 seasons at Arsenal, Wenger finished outside the top four on just one occasion. He led the Gunners to three league titles and an incredible seven FA Cup triumphs.

The Frenchman also holds the record for the most Premier League games managed and of course, his crowning achievement is the only manager to ever have led a team through an invincible season.

He revolutionised the English game and will forever go down as one of the all-time greats.