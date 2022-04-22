Highlights Pawel Sicinski, a football coach from Poland, has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest single game of Football Manager

Over the course of his game, Pawel managed a staggering 25,084 matches and won an unbelievable 73% of them. He achieved success with various clubs, including Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, and Manchester City.

The previous record holder, Sepp Hedel from Germany, completed 333 seasons in total, playing 15,678 games and winning 11,217 of them. But Pawel Sicinski's record seems unbeatable for a long time to come.

Everyone who has played Football Manager will know how incredibly addictive the video game is. Millions of people around the world have put in a significant number of hours in an attempt to build a competent virtual team and lead them to glory. It can often be a seriously frustrating game to play, but when things go well, there really is no better feeling.

You need to be dedicated if you're to achieve positive results on Football Manager and one man has taken dedication on the hugely popular franchise to a whole new level. Step forward, Pawel Sicinski. Pawel, a UEFA Grassroots C football coach from Poland, has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest single game of Football Manager. How long did it last? Oh, just 528 years and 137 days of in-game time. Some serious effort.

500 years, that's some next-level dedication! Fair play, Pawel. He began his Football Manager 2018 journey on 4 January, 2018, and has spent time coaching at 40 different clubs, as well as 80 national teams, all the way up until 21 May, 2546. And in all that time, he spent just 260 days on holiday - which is a level of dedication to the game that we're struggling to comprehend.

Over the course of his 528-year game, Pawel managed a ridiculous 25,084 matches and won an unbelievable 73% of them. He spent a large chunk of his time managing Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar, coaching them for 320 years between 2114 and 2434.

Speaking about the save, Pawel said, per the GuinessWorldRecords website: "My biggest achievement was leading them to 301 national championships, 677 cups and victories in the Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup. I love lesser-known leagues, and I’ve been interested in this league since I was a kid, plus achieving success with a practically unknown club brings so much joy and satisfaction."

That wasn't the only club he coached, though, with successful spells at Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Manchester City just a handful of the other sides he took charge of. Throughout his over half a millennium career, he signed 2456 players, won 848 awards and earned £2.86B in career earnings. Miraculously, he only released 26 players in that time, showing some serious loyalty to this within his squads.

Pawel Sicinski's record for longest game of Football Manager Total Days completed 192,985 (from 4th Jan 2018 to 21st May 2546) Seasons completed 520 Clubs managed 40 National teams managed 80 Win percentage 73% (25,084 played, 18,406 wins, 2,903 draws and 3,775 losses) Players bought 2,456 Players sold 3,355 Players released 26 In-game career earnings £2.86B Trophies 1386

The previous record for longest single game was held by Germany's Sepp Hedel, who completed 333 seasons in total.

The previous Guinness World Record holder

Hedel played 15,678 games, winning an impressive 11,217 of them and scoring 42,672 goals. He also scooped 258 league titles, won 729 cups, achieved promotion on 10 occasions and earned himself 1,028 individual awards. But similarly to how Hedel usurped the previous record holder, Darren Bland, he is no longer Football Manager's king of dedication, that man is Pawel Sicinski, and we can't see his record being broken for a long, long time.

That said, there are sure to be plenty of passionate Football Manager fans who give it a good go when the latest instalment comes out in November. Check out the table below to see how the last three World Record holders' Football Manager stats shape up.