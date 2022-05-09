Roy Jones Jr named the fighters he'd include in his boxing Mount Rushmore - but there was no room for Mike Tyson or Floyd Mayweather.

The ex-boxing legend is considered one of the most prominent figures in the sport, which led to huge audiences when he fought Tyson in an exhibition fight.

It was believed that 'Iron' Mike won the recent contest despite there being no official scorecards, with his rival having reigned as undisputed champion during his illustrious career.

But neither him or 50-0 retired legend Mayweather had performed well enough to make it onto his list in an interview before facing Tyson.

Roy Jones Jr leaves Mike Tyson off Mount Rushmore

The 53-year-old ring legend went on former NFL star Shannon Sharpe's YouTube channel 'Club Shay Shay' to discuss his 2020 exhibition bout with 'The Baddest Man on the Planet'.

Naturally, his fighting career was a topic of conversation and so too were his picks for the top four fights in the sport's history.

Jones Jr, after being put on the spot, said: “I have to be honest with you, I’d be at the top of my list, so take me out of there.

“I’d put Muhammad Ali at the top, I would probably put Sugar Ray Robinson second, I would probably put Salvador Sanchez third, and I would probably stop there because after that I could take [Sugar Ray] Leonard, [Roberto] Duran, [Julio Cesar] Chavez."

Sharpe, 53, added: "Hagler?"

Jones, 52, replied: “[Marvin] Hagler would come after that.

“But if you want my top three, that’s my top three. Anything after that, they’re my top three.”

Roy Jones Jr gave his word on current heavyweights

Jones, who is considered by many to be one of the greatest to ever do it, also regards the '70s as the golden age of boxing.

RJ, like many, also doesn't think the likes of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk would have stood much of a chance against some of their predecessors.

He continued: “The reason I say the ’70s is the golden era of boxing is because everybody in the heavyweight division, if they were still around, if you take the top ten from the ’70s and inserted each one of them into today’s top ten, each one would be heavyweight champ right now.

“Because that’s how durable, how rugged, that’s how well-gifted at boxing most of those guys was.

“Everybody in the top ten back in that time was heavyweight champion quality or character type of fighter.”

Jones also dubbed George Foreman vs Ron Lyle as 'one of the best heavyweight fights' he has ever seen.