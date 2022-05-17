Arsenal fans of a certain age will always remember May 17, 2006, as one of their most painful days as football supporters.

This was the night that the Gunners came close to becoming European champions for the first time in their history - only to let it all slip away with 15 minutes remaining.

Arsenal got off to the worst possible start against Barcelona when goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was sent off in the 18th minute; however, Arsene Wenger’s side still managed to take the lead through Sol Campbell shortly before half-time.

But Barça, with their man advantage, fought back and turned the game on its head thanks to two goals in four minutes from Samuel Eto’o and substitute Juliano Belletti.

Arsenal’s players were left crestfallen at the final whistle. They probably feared this would be their best opportunity to lift the Champions League trophy with Arsenal.

Thierry Henry was furious after the game and accused the referee of being biased towards Barcelona in a remarkable post-match interview.

Twelve months later, Arsenal’s greatest ever player signed for the Catalan giants.

Steven Gerrard's answer when asked: 'Who win 2006 Champions League final?'

Fast-forward to 2017 and Gary Lineker was left surprised when Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand were stumped while trying to remember who won the 2006 Champions League final.

Gerrard, though, further endeared himself to Liverpool fans with a brilliant answer.

Watch the footage here:

Gerrard, of course, helped Liverpool win the unforgettable 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan thanks to a typically talismanic performance in Istanbul.

Liverpool's famous against-all-odds triumph happened at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium - the same venue where the 2023 Champions League final will be held.

2006 was a memorable year for Steven Gerrard

Gerrard may have struggled to recall the winners of the 2006 Champions League final but he'll never forget what happened in the FA Cup final that year.

Often referred to as 'The Gerrard Final', the Liverpool legend famously scored one of the greatest goals in FA Cup final history to take the game to extra-time.

Gerrard then stepped up and netted one of Liverpool's three penalties in the shootout as the Reds' registered a 3-1 win.