Conor McGregor never got his chance to avenge his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, but Dana White did try his best.

The Irishman formed one of the most iconic rivalries against 'The Eagle' with a bus attack and verbal spats leading to their encounter at UFC 229.

Nurmagomedov won with a famous submission which sparked a mass brawl at the final bell, with McGregor immediately plotting his revenge.

However the Russian retired, and a rematch has never materialised since despite it being the highest-watched UFC event in history.

Dana White tries to make Conor McGregor v Khabib 2

Although McGregor vs Poirier 2 was on the horizon at the time, White simply couldn't stop thinking about McGregor vs Khabib 2.

The UFC had earned a record-breaking $2.4million in pay-per-view sales. No one has come close to making that much money for one fight. Nate Diaz vs McGregor II made $1.6million, which is second in the list of most PPV buys in UFC history.

In an attempt to bring one of the most successful fighters back into the Octagon, White tried to influence a rematch between McGregor and Khabib, with money being a huge factor.

Dana White was caught on camera telling Khabib: "This fight with Poirier is trending bigger than the fight with you and Conor on pay-per-view.

"Imagine what you and Conor would do in another f****** fight.

"Just saying. I'm just saying," White said with a smirk on his face.

"The Eagle" had retired long before UFC 257, however, as it was UFC 254 where he said his goodbyes, defeating Justin Gaethje before hanging up his gloves.

Conor McGregor rules out Khabib rematch

McGregor has since gone on to lose a further two times against Poirier, but is expected to return this year against Michael Chandler as part of the UFC's latest series of The Ultimate Fighter.

However, despite having two-fights remaining on his deal, he will no longer look to pursue a second meeting with retired Nurmagomedov.

He wrote on Twitter: "Hey, s**t stain on the game, I’m talking as of now it is beginning to bare fruit.

"We beat their system of fighting on TUF [The Ultimate Fighter]. It's locked down. It’s no wonder s*** pants [Nurmagomedov] scurried.

"There’s no competing now. The head of the style is too fat a b**** and afraid to compete again. So we win. You can’t compete with us. Watch and witness you rat b******."