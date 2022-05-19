Sergio Aguero's legendary goal against Queens Park Rangers has become the subject of a conspiracy theory. Yeh, seriously.

The unforgettable moment that Manchester City won the Premier League title with a stoppage-time comeback crowned by Aguero's goal is one of the greatest moments the league has ever seen.

And as the footballing community looked back on Aguero rippling the net at the Etihad Stadium, there were more than a few fans who posited some controversial theories about the iconic moment.

Rooney stirs the pot

In fact, the pot was even stirred by none other than Wayne Rooney, who was part of the Manchester United side that was dethroned by Aguero's goal on May 13, 2012.

Speaking to The Sun, Rooney turned heads by saying: "Paddy Kenny should have done better for a couple of the goals.

"City get the second goal and QPR kick it straight back to them and that's never been questioned - I find that strange.

"Djibril Cisse celebrating after the game with the City players, but yeah listen it's a historic moment in the Premier League so I'm sure that - if you are not involved as a Manchester United player, that's probably one of the greatest moments in the league."

Conspiracy theory about Aguero's goals

Well, you're not alone, Wayne, because the talk of QPR's behaviour after Edin Dzeko scored the equalising goal for Roberto Mancini's men has sparked a wider debate across social media.

In fact, footage of the moment in question has reared its head with the Rs - who also secured Premier League survival that day - lumping the ball out for a throw-in straight after kick-off.

It still took the Citizens another minute and a half to score the winning goal from that point onwards, but QPR immediately conceding possession didn't exactly do the hosts any harm.

And there are plenty of fans pedalling the conspiracy theory on the back of seeing the footage, so be sure to judge the video for yourself down below as well as checking out some of the responses:

VIDEO: QPR give ball straight back to Man City

Come on, guys and girls...

Look, there's something of a propensity amongst football fans to speculate that there is some sort of 'higher agenda' that goes on within the sport, benefiting certain teams and handicapping others.

But as long as there is zero evidence of that being the case in relation to Aguero's winner, then it's hard not to think that supporters are seeing something that simply isn't there.

Lest we forget that some teams immediately give away possession from kick-offs to try and pin the opposition down to throw-ins deep in their own half.

Yes, QPR didn't follow up their punt with a high press as is often the case, but their survival was almost assured at this point and you can forgive them for dropping off in effort 93 minutes into a titanic tussle.

Kenny trolls Rooney

And as for Kenny, the former QPR shot-stopper himself has responded to Rooney's comments in pretty emphatic fashion, posting a tweet making fun of the United legend's appearance at age 36.

All in all, it's fair to say that the conspiracy will remain just that: a conspiracy theory.