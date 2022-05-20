Anthony Joshua has clarified confusion surrounding his ‘real name’ following accusations made by rival Dillian Whyte.

The two-time world heavyweight champion has been subject to remarks questioning the name he has used throughout his career, with Whyte labelling him “fake” prior to the pair’s fight in 2015.

Joshua’s compatriots Whyte and Tyson Fury have historically called him ‘Femi’, a moniker of his middle name ‘Oluwafemi’, which originates from Nigeria.

As he looks to some huge fights against Deontay Wilder and a potential rematch with Whyte, we take a look at the time he finally addressed the speculation...

Dillian Whyte slams Anthony Joshua as 'fake'

Joshua and Whyte’s relationship stretches back to their amateur days, when the pair faced off in 2009, with the latter taking the win on that occasion.

The tables turned when the pair reconvened in 2015, however, this time in the professional ranks. Despite an initial scare, Joshua claimed victory, becoming British and Commonwealth champion in the process.

In an interview with iFL TV, Whyte said: "The guy is fake, he doesn't even use his real name. What is his name? His name is Femi. His name isn't Anthony, his name is Oluwafemi. This man never uses his birth name come on man. I have a friend in a high place that tells me everything."

Joshua explained the background behind his name whilst participating in a Q&A session at the Oxford Union last year.

"It was interesting because in our house it was very cultural towards Nigerian heritage,” he said. “I wasn't born in Nigeria but I knew I was Nigerian, through family and the name Femi.”

Joshua went on to set the record straight with regard to the name he is commonly known by which he has used throughout his boxing career.

"It is Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua, but all through my youth I was known as Femi which was quite a unique name where I grew up,” he explained.

“It was only when I started boxing that you had to go through the name on your passport, but I always understood my Nigerian heritage."

The former unified champion takes pride in his Nigerian heritage and recently held the country’s flag during Lawrence Okolie’s ring walk prior to his victory over Michal Cieslak.

He also has a tattoo of the African continent on his back which he has regularly addressed throughout his boxing career, despite also having proudly represented Great Britain both at the Olympics and professionally.

Joshua's fierce rivalry with Whyte from the 'fake' name accusations could heat back up with the pair currently in talks over a heavyweight rematch.

However, it remains to be seen if a deal can be agreed for this August given Whyte has demanded a huge pay-rise to secure the showdown.